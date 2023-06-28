A dispute over the Carthage Water & Electric Board of Directors continues to simmer after the Carthage City Council meeting on Tuesday attended by about 375 people, most demanding reinstatement of six board members removed by the council June 15.
The council tried to revisit its removal decision but came up one vote short of the seven needed to do so, and Carthage Mayor Dan Rife said afterward he will proceed with naming six new members of the board in the coming weeks.
But Danny Lambeth, one of the board members who was removed, said Wednesday that he and the others plan to meet with their attorney, Bill Lasley, in the next few days to discuss their next steps. Efforts Wednesday to reach Lasley were unsuccessful.
The 10 council members and Rife met Tuesday in regular session in Carthage Memorial Hall, a venue chosen to accommodate the crowd expected in the wake of the unpopular decision.
Nearly all of the crowd demanded that the council revisit its decision to remove them.
But they left disappointed when four members of the council blocked a motion by Councilwoman Tiffany Cossey to reconsider the decision. Before the vote, City Attorney Nate Dally cited a city ordinance that required such a motion to reconsider any council decision required a two-thirds majority, or seven council members, to vote “yes.”
Cossey and Dally debated for more than 10 minutes.
Cossey pointed to a clause in Rosenberg’s Rules of Order, which govern how Carthage City Council meetings are run, saying a motion to reconsider needed a majority vote, but Dally argued that the city ordinance trumped anything that the Rules of Order said.
Council members who voted yes in the original 7-2 vote to remove the board on June 15 were Brandi Ensor, Chris Taylor, Trudy Blankenship, David Armstrong, Ed Hardesty, Mark Elliff and Cossey. Voting against were Terri Heckmaster and Alan Snow.
Ensor, Taylor and Cossey changed their votes in Tuesday’s meeting, and council member Robin Blair, who wasn’t present June 15, also voted in favor of reconsideration.
Voting no were Blankenship, Armstrong, Hardesty and Elliff.
Public comment
Attendees seeking to speak about the decision were required to sign up before the meeting, and seven people ended up speaking.
Patrick Scott, a financial adviser and member of the Carthage Board of Education, said he sympathizes with the position the City Council found itself in Tuesday, but he disagreed with the decision to remove the CW&EP board.
“We have hundreds here tonight,” he said. “These people want their voice to be heard. So why do you think this group is this large? Is it normal? No. My guess is the crowd is here because of the actions you took and that they want the CW&EP board reinstated.”
Jeff Williams, a business leader in Carthage and chairman of the Carthage Economic Development Corp., said the CW&EP Board is made up of individuals who volunteer their time and money to the city and that they didn’t deserve to be “abruptly dismissed.”
“All are successful business leaders with decades of experience and histories of serving Carthage from board level and City Council positions to organizing and investing significant personal resources to beautify our city,” Williams said. “I’m greatly concerned that the next generation of Carthage leaders is watching how the city of Carthage is treating this group and will completely disengage from participation.”
Other residents speaking at the meeting were Jackie Boyer, Bill Putnam, Jack Crusa, Nathan Terry and Ceri Otero.
City positionRife opened the meeting with a statement about the council’s decision and attempted to put to rest some of the rumors surrounding the decision.
“At no time was it ever discussed by this council to sell the utility,” Rife said. “The council doesn’t even have that power. We’d have to go to a vote of the citizens to ever approve such an action. Also, at no time did the council want to take control of managing the day-to-day operations of CW&EP. It’s run effectively for many years, and the goal is not to change that.”
Rife also said the decision was entirely about the CW&EP board’s failure to provide salary information about utility employees that the council felt it needed to complete the city budget.
He said the CW&EP board had changed the way salaries were set over the past few years, a decision they didn’t have the authority to make.
“The CW&EP board and management followed this process for many years by obtaining information from surrounding communities or similar sized utilities in the area,” Rife said. “It was discovered that the practice stopped over the last few years, and that is the reason additional information was requested this year during the budget process.”
Rife said the utility General Manager Chuck Bryant has provided the needed information and the council approved the budgets the city and CW&EP for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, at Tuesday’s meeting.
The CW&EP board members who were the topic of the discussion released a written statement Tuesday morning before the council meeting saying they used salary surveys from the American Public Power Association and the American Water Works Association, which are broken down by region and utility size to set salaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.