CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was a decision many were dreading but said they knew they would have to make Tuesday night when the Carthage City Council met.
The council gave unanimous approval to a $65,000 contract with Peck Schrader Excavating to remove the worn-out concrete stands and cinder block outfield wall of Carl Lewton Stadium after several minutes of emotional discussion between the council and about 10 members of the public who attended the meeting.
The stadium was built in the late 1930s. An engineer’s report has declared the concrete in the stadium is badly weathered after decades in the elements and is unsafe for use.
Residents opposed to tearing down those parts of the stadium spoke to the council during the meeting’s public comment period. Then there was some back-and-forth conversation during an unusual council comment period immediately before the final vote.
The vote was 10-0 in favor doing the demolition work.
Public comment
Three residents spoke against tearing down the stadium during the public comment period, asking the council to hold off on the decision and questioning whether the council had fully examined all options.
Karen Wilkinson asked if the city has contacted anyone with the state about applying for state historic preservation grants.
“I’m not standing here acting like I don’t understand the condition it's in," she said. "I do understand. I understood that from (parks Director) Abi (Almandinger) when she had spoken before. I’m thinking if there are monies available, why would we not consider that first and see if that’s there?”
Jane Potter asked if the stadium had been inspected by a licensed inspector “or is it just the city inspector who comes around when you’re building a house?”
She also said she didn’t know about the vote Tuesday until someone posted about it on Facebook.
“I think you need an open meeting. I think you need to do just like they did for the school bond issue; do it at the auditorium or Memorial Hall,” Potter said. “With no city paper like we had, it’s by chance we find out about things, and I feel that this has been deliberately been kept under covers.”
Betty Goodman said she remembered going to watch baseball players at the stadium with her mother.
“This is our history, our Carthage history, and you need to think about if you want to keep our history," she said. "Do you want to get rid of it? It’s going to cost a little bit, OK, but let’s spend it on our history, Carthage history and not spend it on something we don’t even need for a while.”
Discussion
Councilman Ed Hardesty serves on the panel's public services committee, which investigated options before recommending that the stadium seating be torn down. He said the decision was not an easy one for the people who made it.
“We’ve all agonized over this,” Hardesty said. “I love being here; I love the history. This is one of the items that I’ve agonized over and had actual nightmares over of trying to design some sort of fix."
Hardesty said the decision only includes removing the stands and most of the wall around the baseball field. The field itself and the wall on the third base side as well as the original backstop are to be preserved under the contract the city approved with Peck Schrader Excavating.
Also to be saved are the rocks from the facade of the stadium for reuse in some fashion.
"We’re not taking the field away," he said. "We’re taking away the parts that are bad.”
Councilman Alan Snow said efforts to preserve the concrete in the stands would have had to start decades ago to prevent this end.
“The condition it’s in now didn’t get there overnight,” Snow said. “It’s not this council’s fault the stadium got into the condition it’s in today. The condition it’s in today started 50 years ago. It’s not this council’s responsibility or fault it’s in the condition it’s in today, but it’s this council's responsibility to do something about it.”
Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan said Jason Eckhard, the city’s contract engineer who made the call that the stadium could not be saved, is a professional engineer with all the pertinent credentials.
“Even though he is our contract engineer, he does not work for us. He’s an independent engineer,” Dagnan said. “And don’t forget we also had an architect who is not affiliated with the city come look at it. In response to an earlier question, we did not apply for any historical preservation money because, in my heart it’s historic but it’s not on any historic register. It’s not in a historic district and it's not on a registry, so historic preservation money would not apply here.”
Council member Brandi Ensor said the four companies who bid on the contract were instructed to look into bracing the rock facade and saving it while demolishing the concrete stands and that all four said that wasn’t possible because of the way the stands were built.
Dagnan said after the meeting that the contractor said it would likely take him two weeks to get his crew together to complete the job.
Council members expressed interest in installing a concrete pad for temporary seating and a temporary wall in the outfield so the stadium could be used by the Tigers in the near future while the school district decides what it wants to do over the long haul.
