Overhaul overview

New playgrounds at five of Carthage’s parks are part of a $5 million investment by the city of Carthage and the McCune-Brooks Hospital Trust in the city’s parks system.

The city created a new parks master plan in 2021 after a number of public meetings. The master plan can be viewed at carthagemo.gov.

In November 2022, the City Council’s Public Services Committee set a budget of $2.5 million for playground equipment at the five parks, $1.5 million for restroom improvements and $1 million for unexpected costs.