CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage City Council will take a final vote at its Tuesday meeting to install the last two new playgrounds in an overhaul now underway in the city’s five major parks.
The council’s Public Services Committee recommended on May 16 paying $120,926.91 for a new playground in Central Park and $414,138.20 for a new playground in Griggs Park from Play & Park Structures, the contractor that is building the other three playgrounds in Carthage.
The full council heard both contracts on first reading at its May 30 meeting and will likely make a final decision on the parks at the meeting Tuesday.
These are the fourth and fifth new playgrounds to be purchased this year by the city. The money for this overhaul, which also includes new restrooms in all five parks, is being paid for with a $5 million grant from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.
The construction is underway on the biggest of the new playgrounds, an $879,640.63 playground in Municipal Park. Site preparation is done and construction will begin as soon as the crew is done at Municipal Park on the new $532,193.60 playground at Carter Park.
The council has approved a $364,752 playground for Kellogg Lake Park, which will be the third one built after Carter Park construction is finished.
Central Park
Carthage’s oldest park, Central Park, has a small playground in the northeast corner of the one-block-square area.
Abi Almandinger, the city's parks and recreation director, told the committee that the new playground will replace the current play structures, which include slides and a wooden bridge, with a newer, state-of-the art playground that will fit in basically the same space.
“This has more capability for a wider age range of kids,” she said. "It’s larger than the existing playground but will fit in that footprint in the corner of Central Park. It will have the rubberized surface for kids' safety.”
Artist renderings of the playground show four slides and a number of climbing elements in one structure on a soft, rubberized playing surface laid out in a square in the northeast corner of the park.
The $120,927 Central Park playground is the smallest and least expensive of the five playgrounds being installed by the city.
Almandinger and members of the committee mulled two options for Griggs Park, a neighborhood park at the corner of Centennial and Garrison avenues.
The challenge at Griggs Park is that it’s already a busy place. It’s a small neighborhood park, the smallest in area in Carthage other than Freer Park, which is essentially an open field on the west side of town.
It already has pickleball courts, basketball courts, the city’s only skate park, restrooms and a community garden. The current playground runs in a long rectangle on the south side of the park, and the new playground will have to fit in that space, Almandinger said.
On option was a more conventional designs with slides and climbing and hanging bars similar to the new playgrounds in other parks outside of Kellogg Lake.
“For Griggs Park, they initially came to me with a concept very similar to all the other ones,” Almandinger told the committee. “I felt like we had already seen those in all the other parks, and also it was around $100,000 more. I said, 'What could we do that’s a little bit different from the ones we have? Is there any sort of ninja-type course or climbing type playground?' I jumped on a Zoom call with them and went through their entire catalogue and picked out some things I thought looked fun.”
The other option is built around a play structure that allowed climbing on what appears to be heavy-duty netting up to a tall slide. It has other features similar to the other parks like activity panels and other items to engage children of all ages.
The rest of the rectangle at the $414,138 playground will include a smaller play structure for children ages 2-5, swings and other structures for children with mobility issues.
Almandinger said she and the contractor haven't determined which of these playgrounds will start after the completion of the playground at Kellogg Lake Park.
Restrooms
The committee also had to reconsider a contract for four new restrooms that had already been signed in April.
Almandinger told the committee that when the city engineer went to place the order for the restrooms after the contract was approved by the full council, the agreed contract price was wrong.
The contractor, CTX Precast Concrete Products, had failed to include the city’s state bid contract discount, and city officials determined that it was better to write a new contract for more durable restroom equipment.
The new restrooms will include stainless steel options, drinking fountains, timed locks and baby changing stations. The contract calls for two larger restrooms to be installed at Municipal Park and Carter Park for $224,530 each; a new restroom at Griggs Park for $95,550; and a vault-style bathroom to replace the portable restrooms at Kellogg Lake Park at a cost of $43,550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.