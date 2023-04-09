CARTHAGE. Mo. — The Carthage City Council will discuss emergency repairs to the city’s swimming pool in Municipal Park to allow it to open more or less on schedule for the 2023 summer season.
Abi Almandinger, Carthage parks director, talked with the City Council’s Public Services Committee last week about the results of surveys of the pool by companies that specialize in long-standing maintenance problems that have dogged Carthage’s nearly 90-year-old swimming pool for years.
Almandinger said she believed a company named Westport Pools, from Maryland Heights, provided the most comprehensive plan for both short-term maintenance to get the pool open hopefully by Memorial Day weekend, when the pool is scheduled to open for the summer of 2023, and longer-term repairs to address more extensive problems that need to be repaired but won’t stop the pool from operating for one more summer.
The Westport Pools survey of the pool March 1 resulted in a list of 17 renovations, costing almost $1.1 million that are needed at the pool, some of which could be done in stages after this summer.
Nine of the items in this plan, costing $92,700, are deemed to be safety and federally mandated or functional issues that need to be fixed in order to open the pool this summer.
“I am pretty optimistic,” Almandinger said. “This is a great outcome, in my opinion, for being able to get the pool up and running for this season. Allowing us to make the pool functional at under $100,000 is, I feel, remarkable. This does not account for the costs of the leak, but it does account for safety concerns, ADA compliance, our chlorine situation, which is really shocking right now.”
She said some of the new chemical control and filtration systems that would be installed during this repair are built in such a way that they can be used in whatever renovation the city decided to do with the pool.
The emergency repairs will require closing off the baby pool, the shallowest and smallest of the four swimming areas at the pool, for the season.
But Almandinger said officials "know that’s where one of the leaks is coming from, so that would alleviate around 30,000 gallons of water loss, is what they think is coming out of the baby pool.”
Funding repairs
After discussion about where in the city's budget to find the money, the committee voted to recommend that the full council approve an emergency ordinance to contract with Westport Pools to make the $92,700 in essential repairs.
The emergency clause allows the council to approve the contract Tuesday instead of waiting two weeks for a second reading of the council bill.
City Administrator Greg Dagnan said Almandinger told the committee she had placed $320,000, earmarked for parks from the city’s new use tax, in next year’s budget to make repairs to the pool house and that the project wouldn’t be completed this year, so some of that money could be redirected to make the pool repairs.
