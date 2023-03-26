CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kellogg Lake Park in Carthage will get its first playground thanks to a parks improvement program initiated by the city and funded by the McCune-Brooks Hospital Trust, if the Carthage City Council gives its final approval to a contract at its meetings March 28 and April 11.
The Carthage City Council’s Public Services Committee agreed Tuesday to recommend that the full council approve a $364,752 playground to be built near the pavilion on the banks of Kellogg Lake.
The playground is to be built in a field near a parking area across the road from the pavilion and protected from some potential flooding by a berm to the south and west of that location, according to parks Director Abi Almandinger.
The contractor is Park & Play Structure, from Park Hills.
“I did meet with the Kellogg Lake board multiple times and had some really nice chats with them and great feedback,” Almandinger told the Public Services Committee. “There were about six iterations of this playground prior to me arriving, so we amended it a little bit.”
The new playground will include a new picnic shelter.
Restrooms will be built near the playground as well. Those are part of a $477,305 contract, approved by the Carthage City Council at its March 14 meeting with the contractor CTX to install new restrooms in Municipal, Kellogg Lake, Carter and Griggs parks.
The construction of the berm and site preparation for the playground will also cost extra, with contracts to come before the committee at a future meeting.
This will be the first permanent playground and permanent restroom built at the park, which has been a part of Carthage since the 1950s.
David Lawhon, president of the Kellogg Lake Advisory Board, said the board is excited about the addition to the park.
“There’s never been a playground out there to my knowledge,” Lawhon said. “It’s another feature to the park that can keep families out there for a long period of time, give the kids something to do if maybe dad wants to go out and try out his new rod and reel. The kids can go play on the playground while dad goes fishing for a little bit. It’s just something else for families to do to go out and experience Kellogg Lake.”
The park is subject to frequent flooding when heavy rains force the Spring River from its banks, so the playground will be partially protected by a earthen berm on the side facing the slough just south of the playground.
Almandinger said Park & Play officials have assured the city that the playground, which will include a soft, rubberized surface to prevent injuries from falls from playground equipment won’t be affected if flooding gets into it.
“We had a lot of discussion about the fact that it’s in a flood plain, and they don’t seem concerned about the surface being a problem,” she said.
The Kellogg Lake playground is the third to come before the council in the last two months.
In February, the panel approved new $879,640 playground at Municipal Park and a $531,193 playground at Carter Park.
The city will also pay $30,650 for site preparation at Municipal Park and $6,125 for site preparation at Carter Park.
Almandinger reported that installation of the Municipal Park Playground should start this week, weather permitting.
Almandinger said the she’s working with Park & Play to finalize a new playground for Central Park and Griggs Park, which will be brought to the committee possibly at the meeting April 4.
In other business, the committee voted to declare surplus the playground equipment at Central and Griggs parks in preparation for new equipment to be installed.
Almandinger said the existing play structures would not be removed until work begins to install the new ones.
Almandinger said she’s also working on a contract to renovate and upgrade the existing restrooms.
