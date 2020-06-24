CARTHAGE, Mo. — To Carthage residents, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be a distant problem in March, April and May as it stormed through New York, Italy and other distant places but caused only a few dozen cases in Southwest Missouri.
That all changed in June as the number of cases in Jasper County ballooned to more than 400 in about three weeks, making the Carthage area a hot spot for COVID-19.
With a number of large events planned for Carthage’s parks in July, Carthage City Council members, in their regular Tuesday meeting, called for a special council meeting to discuss the city’s response to the outbreak that the Jasper County Health Department has said repeatedly is centered on Carthage.
The council will meet via online teleconference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Ceri Otero, a council member, expressed her concern during discussions on Tuesday on whether to approve the use of city services to hold the second Carthage Paddle Battle, an event scheduled for Kellogg Lake Park on July 24-25.
“I don’t have enough information to know what I feel on this,” Otero said. “It’s right at a month away. I think we need to have a full discussion related to what is our city strategy, what is our city approach right now, and spell things out very specifically for attendees of crowded events on city property. I don’t know if I’m for it or not, and I don’t have enough information to make a decision at this point.”
Upcoming events
The Paddle Battle, a battle of homemade boats and rafts racing on the Spring River, was one of at least three events scheduled for July that were expected to draw large crowds to Carthage’s parks.
The city also stages a fireworks display with live music and food trucks on Independence Day on the Municipal Park Golf Course. After that, the Jasper County Youth Fair is slated for July 14-18 at the Youth Fair Grounds in Municipal Park.
Kip Smith, organizer of the Paddle Battle, announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the event, which was meant to raise money for Kellogg Lake Park.
“We had difficulty signing up teams and given the current climate, I felt it could draw negative sentiment toward those that participate,” Smith said in a message he posted to Facebook. “The first objective was to raise money for the park. The second was to showcase local organizations in a positive light. The third was to get people outdoors to discover and enjoy our beautiful parks. I feel none are achievable this year.”
Meeting needed
Otero said she doesn’t know what may come from the meeting but that council members need to discuss how to respond to the crisis.
“We may end up that the majority of folks decide we’re going to keep on doing exactly what we’re doing now,” Otero said. “Maybe we decide that we’re going to implement some additional things. There’s a lot of roads between closed for business and open entirely for business. There’s a whole lot in between that, and I think we need to have that candid discussion and an opportunity to share our perspectives.”
Ed Barlow, another council member, said he was in favor of having the meeting, and he challenged council members to consider options that lay somewhere between doing nothing and shutting everything down.
“While yes, we do need to provide leadership for the city, putting a kibosh on everything and just shutting the whole thing down may not be the only method of leadership that we have,” Barlow said. “There are other ways of providing leadership, whether that’s communication by example or other things. There are other options than just, 'Let’s shut the whole thing down, we’re done.'”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.