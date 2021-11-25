CARTHAGE, Mo. — For three days, dozens of volunteers prepared turkey, ham and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving feast at the Carthage Crisis Center, 100 S. Main St.
On Thursday, more than 30 volunteers delivered those feasts to about 300 individuals and families across Carthage and nearby communities such as Avilla, Sarcoxie, Diamond, Jasper, Webb City and others.
The tradition of public Thanksgiving and Christmas meals was made even sweeter Thursday by the fact that this marked 25 years of serving people seeking shelter in and around Carthage.
“We wanted to have a bigger banquet, but COVID made that impossible,” said Jim Benton, executive director. “COVID has changed everything, but we want to keep a sense of normalcy whenever possible. COVID has made us adjust our plans but not abort our plans, because this is what we do, we feed and take care of people. So whatever comes our way — and other things come here — people still take care of their people. That’s the tradition of Carthage and this area.”
History
In May 1996, ministers of four of Carthage’s largest churches got together to help the homeless and created the nonprofit Carthage Crisis Center. It initially operated without a director or staff in a small building at Fifth and Lyon streets in Carthage and housed about 15 people a night.
Volunteers with various skills stepped up, the building was remodeled and eventually a 900-square-foot addition was built. The center opened in April 1997.
At first, the center was overseen by board members who would come down every afternoon and count the number of people staying that night, and then went to the grocery store, "took out their personal checkbooks and bought food for dinner," according to the organization's history.
In 2003, Brian and Marilyn Bisbee were hired to become executive directors of the center and soon after that they began holding holiday meals open to the public in the basement of the First United Methodist Church every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
That tradition continued through 2009, when the Crisis Center moved from that tiny first location to a new 43,000-square-foot home at 100 S. Main in Carthage.
Benton, who took over as executive director in 2016 with his wife, Judy Benton, said the pandemic meant they had to switch to only delivering meals for the past two years, but the volunteers and residents still get together at noon for a communal meal in the center’s dining room.
“We didn’t open our dining room because of COVID last year, and that’s one of the problems we have again this year. But we’re decorating for all of our residents and volunteers,” Benton said. “For the most part we’re not able to open it up to the public because most people who come are elderly and we’re still a little concerned.”
Tradition of giving
Volunteer Bill Oxford said he and his family started helping at the center when their son was hired as part of the staff, but it’s a tradition they cherish now.
“We just enjoy doing it,” Oxford said. “We feel like we’re accomplishing something. We talked about volunteering here years before and we just never did, but this got us started.
“You always feel better when you’re giving to others. It puts more significance in your life. If you’re just doing everything for yourself, it’s a pretty narrow outlook.
Bill’s wife, Lori Oxford, said she enjoys helping others.
“It’s a sense of humbleness, being able to come and give service and maybe give love and attention to maybe those a little bit less fortunate,” Lori said. “Some aren't less fortunate, they’re just lonely, and it’s just being there to provide some family time to those people that really helps. And it doesn’t just happen. They need to know there’s a lot of work that goes on to do this, and it’s volunteer. It just builds a community to do this and it’s wonderful.”
Benton said the holidays can exacerbate feelings of loneliness in those who live alone and don’t have anyone to visit or who might come to visit.
“People need connection at this time of year,” Benton said. “There are so many people who face horrible loneliness during the holidays, so we’re so grateful we can deliver almost 300 meals to people who are in need, and a lot are just one meal at a time.
“And they’re just so grateful, I’ve taken several of the phone calls and when the people ask, there’s a certain amount of humility they have in their voice, but when we are excited about delivering to them, they begin to know that this is what we want to do.”
Benton said helping and serving during the holidays is the Christian thing to do.
“The Bible says that religion that is pure and faultless is to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep yourself from being polluted from the world,” he said. “There are so many people who are food insecure — widows, children, other people who are at a point where food is life. God has blessed us with an overabundance of food. We actually have so much food every year that we give away more than we keep, so if you’re food insecure in Southwest Missouri, it’s because you don’t know that there are resources available.”
