CARTHAGE, Mo. — People who want more information about the Carthage School District’s proposal to build a performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus will have four chances to ask questions of people who know about the project in the next three weeks.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said the school district will hold an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the existing Carthage R-9 Auditorium, 714 S. Main St., about the issue proposal that will appear on the Aug. 2 ballot.
Baker will be the main speaker at this event and others will be on hand to answer questions at this informational meeting meant to give the public a chance to ask questions directly of school officials about the project.
Baker said he expects to hold another informational meeting sometime in July closer to the election.
More information about this meeting can be found on the district’s Facebook page, https://www. facebook.com/Carthage R9SD.
In the meantime, a committee of Carthage residents in favor of the bond issue will hold a series of public meetings over the next three weeks to advocate for and answer questions about the project.
The Carthage R-9 Performing Arts Center Committee will also hold public meetings at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday; at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1; and at noon Tuesday, June 7. The meetings will be at the Carthage Water & Electric Plant Community Room, 627 W. Centennial in Carthage.
More information about the committee can be found at its Facebook page, https://www. facebook.com/Carthage-R-9-Performing-Arts- Center-106775895347842.
The proposal is for a $20 million performing arts center, with 1,200-seat auditorium and classroom space for the band, vocal music and drama programs.
The proposed auditorium is larger than the district’s existing 800-seat auditorium, which is located at 714 S. Main St. at the Carthage Sixth Grade Center.
The new classroom space would be tailored to the needs of the instrumental and vocal music programs and the drama program, and it would free up more space in the existing high school for more classrooms for a growing student population.
The district says it would also eliminate the need to bus band, choir and drama students from the high school to the Sixth Grade Center to practice on the stage where they perform and save 20 to 30 minutes of drive time.
The district proposes to extend the district’s existing 83-cent debt-service levy by two years and borrow about $18 million to build the performing arts center.
The district is also seeking private donations for the project. It received a $750,000 donation from the family of John O. “Pat” and Carolyn Phelps last year for the naming rights to the performing arts center and is looking to get about $1.25 million more in private donations.
Lora Phelps, a member of the performing arts committee, was also chair of the Carthage 2020 long-range planning committee in 2010 and the Carthage 2020 and Beyond committee in 2019.
“The performing arts center was at the top of what the community wanted at ... those meetings,” Phelps said. “Our committee stepped back to push the football stadium in 2015, and to push the tech center a year or two ago, so now it’s time. Now is the time that we need to give the community what we’ve asked for.”
Phelps said she’ll talk about how the existing auditorium is not in bad shape, but it was built in the 1980s and technology has advanced tremendously since then.
“I’ll be doing a couple of posts on Facebook soon talking about all the things we actually have updated in the auditorium, so it’s not so much that the auditorium is bad, it’s that it’s smaller and the technology is older,” Phelps said. “We don’t have some of the things that weren’t even invented or created, the technology that we have today versus what the old auditorium was built for.”
Phelps said the committee will also emphasize the need for residents to vote absentee if they plan to be on vacation when the election is held Aug. 2.
“One of the issues we’ll really be pushing is that the election happens during what they call dead week, when there are no practices for any sports, so a lot of people go on vacation that week,” Phelps said.
