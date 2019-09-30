Carthage district puts final touches on Tiger Activity Center

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The newest addition to the Carthage High School campus, the Tiger Activity Center, is open for use.
Gregg Wolf, assistant superintendent for business, said the district received its certificate of occupancy last week and fans at the Carthage-Webb City football game were the first to use any part of the building.
“The restrooms are on the side where the football field is,” Wolf said. “We cut a door in from the outside that goes into the restrooms, and Friday night, the fans on the visitors’ side used these restrooms for the first time.”
Costs
The $2.2 million center, which sits between the Tiger Field House and Carthage Tech Center South on the south side of the high school, was built after parents and other supporters of the school district’s archery teams asked the district for a larger space to practice and hold tournaments.
Wolf said patrons approached the district about building an archery practice space off the high school campus and donating it to the district.
“Out of those conversations came, why can’t we build a multipurpose facility,” Wolf said. “Then at that point we went to Steadley Trust and the McCune-Brooks Regional Trust, and they donated some money as well. We’ve been able to do this project without any district funds, and in turn, we got a bigger facility for archery.”
The Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust gave $1.5 million for the project; the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust, which was created by the sale of the city-owned hospital to Mercy, gave $500,000; and local patrons gave another $300,000 to cover the costs.
Game-changer
New Carthage archery team coach Billy Dunnic, who took over for Caleb Patrick last spring, said the building is a game-changer for Carthage archers.
Dunnic said the new activities center has room for 31 archery lanes as well as space for 3D archery shooting, something the team didn’t have before.
“Before, we had such a small practice range that a lot of the kids had to wait to shoot and practices took longer,” Dunnic said. “We never really had a good venue to practice. We were practicing at the North Tech Center in their garage area and it wasn’t wide enough for that many kids to practice so they would have had to practice in smaller groups and the team didn’t practice together. Now we’ll be able to have more people together. They’ll feel more like they’re part of a team when they’re together practicing.”
Dunnic said he expects between 80 and 100 students to come out for the high school archery team in the winter of 2019-2020. Dozens more will participate in archery on the junior high and middle school levels.
He said adding a place for 3D archery will attract more teams to the local tournament.
Dunnic said that tournament had been held at the former Carthage Junior High on Main Street until last year, when it was moved to the high school gymnasium.
Even then, they were not able to offer a 3D category in the tournament, but that will change with the completion of the center.
More students benefit
Wolf said the center can be used for indoor practice for a number of other outdoor sports and activities, including football, softball, soccer, baseball, marching band and others.
“Football season is over before archery starts, so football can use it when we get close to the end of football season and the weather is not as conducive to practicing outside,” Wolf said. “Archery has all the space they need to practice, but then when they’re practicing, if the weather is where baseball can’t practice, we can put batting cages in here for baseball to practice. Softball can practice in here, and so can band. It’s a 40-yard field with a 10-yard end zone.
“It’s probably the fullest sense of a multipurpose building that you can probably build. And when we were touring schools that have these, and they were mostly in Northwest Arkansas, they said they use that building more than they use any other building in their district.”
Dunnic said he and his students are excited to start the season in a dedicated location.
“We’re excited. It’ll be great for the kids,” Dunnic said. “We don’t want to turn anyone away; we want to get everyone signed up that we can. It’s good for kids; they find a real passion for it once they get started. We can’t thank the donors enough. It has changed everything for the (archery) program.”