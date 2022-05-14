CARTHAGE, Mo. — Someone who spends an entire 55-year career in education teaching and impacting young people in the same place probably deserves a big send off into retirement, and that’s what the Carthage School District is doing for Laurel Rosenthal.
A public retirement reception is set from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Carthage High School.
Opening remarks are slated for 2 to 2:30 p.m. in the Carthage High School gymnasium, and a reception will be held in the commons area from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
School and city officials will be talking about Rosenthal’s long and storied career as the district’s first kindergarten teacher and as a principal.
She worked her entire career at Mark Twain Elementary School, a career that spans more than half the 105-year-old school’s existence.
She was a kindergarten teacher for 21 years starting in 1967 before becoming principal and serving in that capacity for 34 years.
She has served under seven superintendents from Charles Johnson, who hired her as both a kindergarten teacher and Mark Twain principal, to Mark Baker today.
Carthage Mayor Dan Rife read a city proclamation at the April 26 City Council meeting, which declares May 27, the last day of the 2021-22 school year, as Laurel Rosenthal Day.
Rife said he would likely be reading that proclamation at this reception.
Rosenthal was honored with proclamations from the Missouri Senate by Sen. Bill White and from the Missouri House by Rep. Cody Smith, a former kindergarten student of Rosenthal's.
At that time, Rosenthal said she doesn’t consider the accolades as hers alone.
“These honors that I’m getting are not really for me, they’re for all of the students and the staff and the parents who have been with me for 55 years,” Rosenthal said. “I didn’t get anything on my own, I got it because of all of you, my past staff, my past students. It’s just been a wonderful journey, and I thank you all for this.”
As she approaches the end of her career, Rosenthal said she’s not thinking about the changes to come.
“I just take each day as it comes,” she said. “I still feel the same walking into school in this building as I did my first day. I still love every minute of it. I love the kids, wonderful staff, wonderful parents. My administrators have been great. Dr. Johnson hired me as a teacher and then as a principal. I've had such good relationships with the board and all our fellow principals, and all our kind staff. I’m just proud to be a member of the R-9 District and I think it’s a great district.”
