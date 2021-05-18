CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage and area residents will soon have more options to seek shelter in case of a tornado.
Carthage School District Superintendent Mark Baker announced this week at a Board of Education meeting a plan to open three school storm shelters to the public in the event of tornado warnings.
Baker said the school storm shelters at Pleasant Valley Elementary School and the Carthage Intermediate Center will be opened to the public as soon as three people for each shelter can be found and trained to open and manage them in case of storm warnings.
Baker said he didn’t know exactly when these shelters would start to be open.
“As soon as we can find people willing to be in charge and train them, we’ll start,” Baker said. “Obviously it will take a little bit of time for people to get comfortable with the action. It’s not just standing at the door and letting people in. You have to learn the requirements.”
In the next few months, the shelter at Columbian Elementary School will be added to that list, but Baker said he still has some planning to do before opening that school shelter to the public.
The opening of the three schools — in addition to the shelter at Carthage Junior High, which was funded in part by the Federal Emergency Management Agency specifically to act as a public shelter — means the district will offer storm shelters to the public in four locations around town.
Background
The district has made a point of designing new buildings to include hardened rooms to act as storm shelters.
Private donations and federal money allowed the district to build the Early Childhood Center on Fairview Avenue, and it was built with a safe room inside the structure.
A bond issue passed in 2014 funded the construction of the Carthage Intermediate Center and major renovations to what was then Carthage Middle School and is now the Carthage Junior High.
The gymnasium at the Intermediate Center was built to resist tornado winds and can house about 1,700 people.
As plans were being made to renovate the current Carthage Junior High, the district was informed by state officials it could apply for a FEMA grant that would fund 75 percent of the construction of a large tornado shelter at that school as long as it was specially equipped and staffed to act as a community shelter for residents within a certain radius of the school.
Similar grants have funded shelters at schools in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Jasper, Avilla and Sarcoxie, but Carthage had not been able to apply for one of the grants before this opportunity.
With FEMA assistance, a planned second gymnasium at the Junior High was built to become the community’s only public storm shelter as of now.
The storm shelter added to the elementary schools were different.
These shelters at the elementary schools, which were added on in 2015 and 2016 and serve every day as classrooms and other functions, were built to FEMA construction standards to withstand tornado winds, but they do not have all the storage space, restroom space and other amenities required by for community shelters that use FEMA funds.
“You have to build your structure big enough to handle that number of people to meet FEMA community shelter standard,” Baker said. “We couldn’t afford to do that at the elementary schools. These are additions we did out of school money. We had to get permission from the governor and legislators to do this, but we took our own money and built these school shelters at all five elementary schools. These were kids first; these were not community shelters, never planned to be.”
Long discussion
Baker said once the junior high shelter was finished, administrators knew it was not big enough to shelter everyone who might want to use it in Carthage and that it was too far away from parts of the community for residents to drive to safely under threat of a tornado warning.
“This has been in discussions for many years,” Baker said. “We only have one community shelter in Carthage, and it’s here at the junior high, the new gymnasium. That is the only community shelter in Carthage. Our shelter at the junior high can be opened 24 hours a day. We have people lined up who keep track of it. They are in charge of opening doors. Fire Chief Roger Williams has a button he can push that unlocks the door.”
Baker said he and other administrators talked about finding a way to open some of the other school shelters to the community safely and securely.
“What we did first a couple of months ago was to look at who needs the shelter, who is the farthest away from the junior high,” Baker told the board. “We realized, if you think it through, Pleasant Valley School and the Intermediate Center areas are the two farthest away, that if residents are going to try to get here to the junior high, honestly it’s too late. If they’re waiting for a warning to take place, then traveling 10 minutes to get here, that’s not a good idea. So what we’re working on now, we’re working on a plan to open the facilities at Pleasant Valley and the Intermediate Center.”
Baker said Pleasant Valley has enough space to shelter the children in the school and the residents in the immediate Brooklyn Heights area if necessary.
The Intermediate Center’s shelter is the gymnasium and has room for hundreds of people, so it can easily shelter a number of people in addition to the students at the school.
Baker said he hopes to be able to offer those shelters to the public even during the times school is in session, but that decision still has to be made.
Baker said the shelter at Columbian Elementary School will likely be available to the public only when school is not in session.
“This is still kids first, and Columbian does not have space during the day for adults outside of our own staff to be in it,” Baker said.
Commented
