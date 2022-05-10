CARTHAGE, Mo. — Historical figures such as Clara Barton and Johnny Appleseed came alive for over 400 fifth graders Tuesday during Carthage’s Great Americans Day. Also, there was dancing.
A live band looped through “Turkey in the Straw” at Central Park as students joined hands to learn the Virginia reel. They also made a picture frame and learned old-fashioned games with a hoop and stick. But the highlight was the nine Americans portrayed by people from the community.
“We provide a day of history where what they learn in their textbooks truly comes to life,” said Bonnie Schaeffer, Great Americans Day committee member and event creator.
Tuesday’s event was the 18th year for Great Americans Day. The learning exercise has been on hold the past two years because of COVID-19. Students from Carthage, St. Ann’s in Carthage, St. Lawrence in Monett and St. Mary’s in Joplin toured the stations in groups. Each volunteer dressed in their period apparel and taught a principle associated with their figure. Johnny Appleseed, teaching about generosity, even had an apple for each student.
“I think so much of education is not only academics, but it’s hands-on activities that allow them to take what they learn and see it in action,” Schaeffer said. “Everything they learn in the classroom is so important, but to bring it to life for the kids is important too. It’s tremendous for them to see these heroes portrayed by heroes right among them.”
Each historical figure was portrayed by a volunteer, including a judge, several pastors, a retired police officer and a Crowder College administrator.
“We try to pick people who want to volunteer their time and have wonderful virtues themselves, that they can portray through the lives of these great American heroes,” Schaeffer said.
One of those was John Davidson, a retired minister from First Baptist Church in Carthage, portraying George Washington. Davidson has participated in Great Americans Day for 10 years. Though he now lives in Wichita, he still travels to Carthage to put on a powdered wig and blue waistcoat in the May heat. Davidson said it’s that important to him to teach students about America’s first president and to clear up some misconceptions.
“I love George Washington, and there’s so much misinformation about him today,” Davidson said. “He was against slavery, even though he had slaves. In the Revolutionary War, he decided that was wrong and he swore that he would never buy or sell another slave, and he didn’t. When he died, in his will, they were freed. He was an honest man, a man of God.”
Across the park, Rahab Isidor animatedly portrayed George Washington Carver for the students. Isidor serves as the pastor at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Monett. Carver’s research on peanuts was done in the service of the nation, and Isidor drew a parallel to the students’ own early careers.
“I find happiness, I find honor in serving other people,” Isidor said in character as Carver. “So today, kids, from George Washington Carver, I invite you to embrace a life where you persevere, and a life of service. Remember that all of us are expecting something good from you. We are expecting you to be higher than us, to be better than us.”
Schaeffer hoped this encouragement to learn and live in service was the main thing the fifth graders learned from their time in the past.
“They will take what they learn from these character portrayals and be able to apply it as they grow older,” Schaeffer said. “We want them to learn how important it is to grow up to be good citizens and good patriots.”
