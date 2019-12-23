CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage family has big plans for a historic building on the Mother Road.
Caleb Patrick and his wife, Annie, bought the old G&E Tire Co. building at the corner of Oak Street and McGregor Boulevard in October. They bought it from Jack Arehart, whose family had owned it since 1962.
The building has fallen into disrepair, but the Patrick family sees potential in it. It has been a garage, gas station, car dealership and tire dealership on Route 66 during the heyday of the highway.
An old DeSoto sign still hangs on the side of the building.
“Every single day going to school — I went to school in Carthage — I’d come down Oak Street and I’d turn right here in front of the building,” Caleb Patrick said. “I’d see that DeSoto Plymouth sign and I'd say, 'I’d love to have that.' I like MOPARs, and old Plymouths, so seeing that sign was cool to me. Now it’s mine.”
The couple has started a website — https://chigandannie.com — as well as a Facebook page and Twitter account to document the cleanup and restoration of the building. Chig is Caleb Patrick's nickname.
While they have some ideas for the building, Patrick said they can’t say a lot about them until they get it cleaned out and see what they’ll have to do to restore the roof and make the building structurally sound.
Building history
Patrick said he and his wife have spent countless hours at the Jasper County Records Center and in libraries in Carthage, Webb City and Joplin piecing together the history of the building.
They learned that it was built in 1935, and a large addition followed in 1941. Patrick said several business, all related to automobiles and trucks, have occupied the building during its history. He keeps finding old receipts, paperwork and other material from the building's previous occupants.
He’s found hundreds of receipts from Joy’s Garage and paperwork for the delivery of cars to John Graue Motor Co., both of which operated in the building at one time.
“There’s a gentleman by the name of Joy Ortloff, he had Joy’s Garage. It may have started as a filling station,” Patrick said. “I’ve found some pretty cool stuff cleaning out the building from Joy’s Garage, things like that. I don’t know exactly when these things happened. I think he had Joy Motor Co. in there too.”
The location was an ideal one for a business selling and working on automobiles and trucks.
Family business
Jack Arehart’s grandfather, Gene Arehart, bought it in 1962, the year Jack was born, and operated a tire dealership and repair shop during the final years of Route 66’s heyday.
“My grandfather originally had a shop on the other side of the square from that building, I don’t remember that address,” Jack Arehart said. “In 1962, he bought the building and operated G&E Tire with Ed Letts to start with. Then he bought Ed out in 1975 or 1976."
The tire shop had a good reputation. Arehart said that for a few years in the 1970s, his grandfather even manufactured tires for drag-racing legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlitz.
“I’ve still got the molds for those tires,” he said.
Arehart took the business over when his grandfather retired in 1996.
“That’s the only job I ever had from the time I was 18 in 1980,” he said. “From the time I was 12 years old I’d go over there in the summertime, and after I turned 16 I was there every Saturday and all through the summer. Then he decided he was going to retire and move away in 1996 and that’s when I got it.”
Arehart ran an auto repair shop in there until 2006 when he had to take time off to care for his sick stepfather.
“In 2002 I quit recapping tires and just did auto repair and used tires,” he said. “When my stepdad got cancer and I had to take off a few months to take care of him in 2006, I came back and there wasn’t nothing there. I was doing everything and clearing about $140 a week for about 80 hours of work. I said, 'OK, that’s enough.'”
Famous sign
The neon DeSoto sign that hangs off the northeast corner of the building has attracted attention to the building for decades. DeSoto was a brand of streamlined, curvy, fast cars produced by the Chrysler Motor Co. from 1928 to 1960.
Reggie Graue, of Carthage, said his father, John Randall Graue, and grandfather, John Reese Graue, operated Graue Motor Co. out of the building in the 1950s. They sold DeSoto and Plymouth automobiles and were responsible for installing the sign.
Former building owner Jack Arehart said thousands of people over the years have asked to buy the sign.
Arehart said he refused to sell the sign because he wanted it to stay with the building.
“People drove me nuts trying to get that sign, everyone in the country has asked about it,” Arehart said. “I bet there’s hundreds of pictures taken every week of that sign. I know every time there’s a historic Route 66 club that’s touring they’ll all stop over on the parking lot and take pictures of it.”
“I wanted everyone to see it,” Arehart said. “Everyone who wanted to buy it wanted to put it in a garage or museum. I wanted the public to be able to see it. There aren’t very many things like that that a person can just drive by and enjoy. Plus, when I was open and there every day, it generated a little bit of business and attention. And I didn’t have to tell anyone where I was at except to tell them where the sign was.”
Caleb continues to field questions about whether the sign is for sale to this day.
“The sign is going to stay," he said. "I think the sign, those receipts, the stories, those things are so cool, just to see the history of that stuff. Those stories and the history of the building, that’s what I really like.”
