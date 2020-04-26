CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation awarded nearly $40,000 in grant funding late last week to seven area organizations supporting the community during the pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 situation ramped up with stay-at-home orders, closures and event cancellations, we were about to begin our spring community grant-making round,” foundation board President Danny Lambeth said in a statement. “Our CCF board of directors quickly expanded normal parameters for applications, allowing nonprofits to request assistance to respond to and/or recover from challenges due to COVID-19. We really wanted organizations serving the Carthage community to be able to ask for what they needed most in these unprecedented times.”
The community grants included $4,345 in funding to Area Agency on Aging Region X for the purchase of an additional freezer for the Carthage Can Do Senior Center, which is offering a frozen meal delivery service to senior citizens during the pandemic.
"Right now, during the COVID-19 response, we have closed all of our dining rooms, and all of our senior centers are closed," said Jennifer Shotwell, CEO of Area Agency on Aging Region X. "We are still delivering Meals on Wheels, and any senior that normally comes to one of our centers to have lunch, they can call us and we will give them meals. But in order to limit contact and maintain social distancing, we are giving them five meals at a time, all frozen. ... These are nutritionally complete meals."
The purchase of the freezer was to accommodate the agency's need for extra storage space for frozen meals.
"This helps us ensure a supply of meals so that we wouldn't have to call up a senior one day and say, 'Sorry, you're not getting a meal delivery today because we don't have any,'" Shotwell said. "This generous gift from the Carthage Community Foundation is truly a godsend to us. That's an additional 50 cubic feet of freezer space."
Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri received a grant of $8,985 to assist with additional expenses to provide care for children, while a $10,000 grant was provided to Fair Acres Family YMCA to assist with a feeding program and child care for essential workers. Art Feeds received a $3,000 grant to provide emergency art kits for children and operational support.
The Carthage Public Library and Carthage Historic Preservation received $5,000 grants each to provide emergency wage funding and assist with tour and event losses. A $3,500 grant was given to artCentral to provide short-term funding for salary expenses.
In addition, Vivian Leon Fund grants totaling $7,372 were presented to three performing arts organizations. Pro Musica was given $4,000 in grant funding for a Schumann Quartet performance in April 2021. Heartland Opera Theatre was given $1,686 for "A Night at the Opera" in November 2020. Stone’s Throw Theatre was given $1,686 for its summer theater camp for children.
The Carthage Community Foundation works with individuals, families and organizations in Carthage to establish permanent endowments that enhance the quality of life for current and future generations by investing in the community. The grant funding is made possible by individuals who left portions of their estates to Carthage for the betterment of the community, the foundation said.
The foundation has provided more than $7.1 million in grants and distributions to the Carthage community since 1999.
