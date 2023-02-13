About Miss Wally

Carthage Humane Society Director Renee Minshew said Miss Wally was a happy, beautiful dog who was brought to the shelter several years ago by the Carthage police animal control officer. She was found in the Carthage Walmart parking lot, hence the name Miss Wally.

“She was a difficult adopt because was a pit bull and very picky about who she got close to, but she loved everyone who worked at the shelter,” Minshew said. “She was beautiful black and white. She lived at the shelter for several years and died in the summer of 2022.”