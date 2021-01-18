CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jordan’s Way, a nationally recognized pet charity organization, will host a livestream event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Carthage Humane Society shelter.
The focus will be on helping workers and volunteers find forever homes for their dogs and cats as well as raising money for the no-kill shelter.
Jordan’s Way places emphasis on dogs and cats that are often overlooked by prospective pet owners. President Kris Rotonda founded the organization after a dog he adopted, Jordan, died of cancer in 2018. Jordan lived in a shelter for 36 months before Rotonda adopted her.
The Jordan’s Way charity broadcast promises to hold something for everyone, according to Teresa Smith, Carthage Humane Society director. She said if people cannot come to the event, they can join in via the organization’s Facebook page.
The Ghetto Tacos food truck will be located in the shelter’s parking lot during the lunch hour, and activities inside include Carthage Humane Society officials taking pies in the face or being locked inside a dog kennel.
All proceeds go to the shelter, which is located at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.
For more information, call 417-358-6402.
