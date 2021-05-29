CARTHAGE, Mo. — Opening day at Carthage’s Kiddieland was a busy one for the Kiwanis Club volunteers staffing the ticket booth, the classic train and the four other rides that make up the little amusement park.
It was the first time Kiddieland has seen young riders since it closed for the summer in September 2019. The pandemic ended the 2020 season before it began.
Tom Rogler, a member of the Carthage Kiwanis Club who was on hand to open the gates and get the season started, said this opening day was a little more special than previous opening days.
“When you can’t open up, it’s sad,” Rogler said. “We had it ready to run last year, but we just didn’t feel like it was safe. This year, I think we’re reasonably safe, and we’re feeling really good about it. This is a great crowd; it’s really nice to see and the kids are having a great time. The parents are having a good time too.”
And it was a big crowd. The roar of the train leaving the station for a test run about 15 minutes before the 2 p.m. opening brought a crowd of about 25 people to line up at the gate. It was a steady stream of visitors after that for the three hours the park was open on Saturday.
Kiddieland will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. today and Monday. The same hours will be observed every Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day weekend in September, weather permitting.
First in line
Wayne Clemmer, 56, and his four grandchildren — Mackenzie Root, 6; Gabe Root, 5; Hollie Ekberg, 5, and Elise Ekberg, 3 — were among that initial crowd waiting at the gate before 2 p.m.
Clemmer said he remembered when he visited Kiddieland as a kid and was looking forward to sharing that fun with his grandchildren.
“Two of them have been here before, but they may not remember it,” Clemmer said. “I remember coming out and playing and having a good time here. I try to donate a little bit of money to the Kiwanis Club every year to keep it going.”
Clemmer recalled a special experience on the very same tub ride that still thrills youngsters to this day.
“Dairy Queen was just over there at Baker and Oak, and we’d go there and eat ice cream and all that stuff,” Clemmer said. “Then we’d get here and get in that tub ride and start spinning around and next thing I know I was throwing up. I was telling my friends to stop, but they kept going. I was like 14 at that time. I’m 56 now.”
Tracy Artym, who brought her two boys, Mason, 11, and Jaxson, 4, to opening day at Kiddieland, said she missed it when the park couldn’t open in 2020.
“It was heartbreaking,” Artym said. “Just growing up and being able to come here as a child, then being able to bring my kids here whenever I had kids was something that was special to me because it was a tradition. Kiddieland is like a little hidden Carthage gem that I think everyone should know about and enjoy.
“I like to see that it has stood up to the test of time and people still support their local community. To me it was very important to be here on the first day.”
Shared memories
Donna Anderson said she didn’t live in Carthage when she was young, but her grandparents, Ed and Mable Rogers, lived here and she and her brothers and sisters visited every summer. And every summer her grandparents would bring them to Kiddieland.
“They would bring us out here, and our favorite ride was that whirly tub ride because I had two brothers and a sister and we could make that go really fast,” Anderson said. “I was probably 4, 5 or 6. My grandparents always lived here, so we came here often.”
On Saturday, she and her husband, Darrell Anderson, were sharing those memories with their grandson, Grayson, 3.
“We loved coming out here with our grandparents, so it’s lots of fun to bring our grandkids out here now,” she said. “It’s a wonderful family thing. You can bring grandchildren here and children, and it’s inexpensive, anyone can afford it. We have a connection now. He didn’t know his great-grandparents, but we have that connection now.”
Darrell Anderson said Kiddieland holds a special place in his memories as well.
“We always came here on the Fourth of July, which is my birthday, and we always came over to Kiddieland and played until they did the fireworks,” he said. “We always had a good time here. I went to school in Diamond, and we came up here every year all through grade school. We got to ride the rides, and it was a fun memory.”
Karen Altom, who used to live in Carthage, said she brought her children to Kiddieland, and now she brings her grandchildren. She said Kiddieland was an important element that made Carthage special.
“It’s important to get the kids outside and have fun and do stuff in the community,” Altom said. "This last year has been tough on everyone, especially the kids, so it’s really important to come to places like this. It’s a place where they can be kids."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.