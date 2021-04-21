CARTHAGE, Mo. — Like everything else in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on a historic attraction in Carthage.
Last year was the first in Carthage Kiwanis Club members’ memory that they were unable to open Kiddieland, the five-ride amusement park in Carthage’s Municipal Park, on any weekend throughout the summer.
Club President Bill Barksdale said members plan to reopen Kiddieland on its regular schedule on the three-day Memorial Day weekend this year, but age and busy lives have taken a toll on the club’s membership, which makes up the pool of volunteers to run Kiddieland.
“We really need help, but we can’t just bring in anyone to help because we’re working with kids and we have to be careful,” Barksdale said. “We’d love to have some people join the club. It’s a great group of people, your dues pretty much pay for your lunch when you come to meetings.”
In the absence of a sudden influx of new members, Barksdale said the club is reaching out to other civic organizations in Carthage and Joplin for help.
He said they’ve called groups like the Kiwanis Club in Joplin, the Carthage Soroptimists, the Knights of Pythias and others for help.
Time’s toll
Barksdale said the club tries to keep Kiddieland open every weekend in summer and three days on Memorial Day and Independence Day weekends.
But the group has to have a minimum of six people at the park every day it's open — one to take tickets, one to drive the train and one for each of the other rides, and COVID-19, time and an aging membership have taken a toll on the club’s roster.
Marge Rogler, longtime retired official with Carthage Water & Electric Plant, died on Dec. 1, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.
Marge’s husband, Tom Rogler, was at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club on Wednesday, April 14, and talked about Marge’s passion for Kiddieland.
He showed pictures of children beaming and laughing as they rode the different rides at the park.
“This is what it’s all about,” he said. “She loved to go out there. She always loved working the ticket booth. She wouldn’t let me go out there without her.”
“I think if not the most, it’s one of the most important things that Kiwanis do for the community and in service to the community because families can bring their children out there,” said club member Rod Hendrickson. “They have their parents there; their grandparents and aunts and uncles are there sometime. A family can come out there and enjoy themselves, you can see the laughter on the little kids who are riding the rides, especially the kiddie cars. They’re just tickled to death, and their parents are too.
"And it’s cheap enough they don’t break the bank. Fifty cents a ride means you can bring three or four kids out there and ride for quite a while on several of the rides, and it’s economical.”
Kiddieland background
The Carthage Kiwanis Club has operated Kiddieland in Municipal Park since 1951 when the train was first installed.
The tub ride, kiddie cars and airplane ride were installed in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and the carousel was added in 2011.
The attraction’s location on Route 66 played a big role in its early popularity, and generations of Carthage residents have fond memories of riding the Kiddieland rides.
Cost has remained at 50 cents per ticket for more than 20 years, and the club donates the proceeds from Kiddieland and other activities such as a pancake feed and golf tournament to charities such Cerebral Palsy Center of Tri County in Webb City and other efforts.
Barksdale said the club pays $700 each year to have the rides inspected and certified, and volunteers perform much of the maintenance on the park.
Barksdale said the club received donations from Arvest Bank and Knell Mortuary that helped the club pay for the inspections and give some donations last year, but the lack of money coming in from Kiddieland put a crimp in the club’s ability to donate to its preferred charities.
The rides at Kiddieland are classics. The “airplanes” on the airplane ride are made from external fuel tanks carried by World War II fighter planes, and the kiddie cars are run using a differential from a 1932 Dodge.
Until 2011, the train was powered by a 50-year-old air-cooled engine, but Ross Riley, a club member who led the maintenance team at the park for decades, said the engine was worn out and parts were difficult to come by, so the train was rebuilt that year.
