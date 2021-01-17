CARTHAGE, Mo. — After seven long months of repairs made necessary by a July 2020 leak that sent thousands of gallons of water flooding through the original section of the Carthage Public Library, the building will soon reopen to the public, director Julie Yockey said.
Yockey said the library will open its doors on Monday, Jan. 25, with new hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“After seven sad, grueling, stressful months, we will once again open our doors to the public,” Yockey said in a written release. “We thank our patrons, community leaders, family and friends for showing us so much concern and help during the time of the disastrous water leak. Truly a disaster, not one area of our beautiful library was untouched in some way. Working together with contractors, insurance and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, anything and everything that had to be repaired took extra time.
“Thank you for your patience and for using the alternate delivery methods we had available to you to meet your demand. Some of those methods were a huge success and will remain to be offered.”
Yockey said the library will continue to follow strict health guidelines as the pandemic continues to sicken residents in Carthage and Jasper County.
She said everyone 5 and older will be required to wear a mask when they come into the library, and strict social distancing practices will continue.
People who cannot wear a mask are asked to call the library at 417-237-7040 to arrange what they need from the library to be delivered to them outside.
Patrons will only be allowed 30 minutes inside the library and staff suggests that only one person per family come in to pick up materials.
There will also be no community events or on-site programs until further notice.
All furniture and children’s toys have been removed.
Background
The library had been preparing to reopen to the public in July after the initial wave of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the water disaster occurred.
In the early morning hours of July 12, 2020, the Carthage Fire Department was called to the library by the automatic fire alarm system. While no fire was found, a fire sprinkler line had failed in the area where magazines, newspapers and other periodicals were kept in the original portion of the library, dumping about 150,000 gallons of water in the library over about 50 minutes.
Firefighters couldn’t enter the building until Yockey arrived to unlock the door.
The building had to be dried quickly to prevent mold and additional furniture damage.
Yockey said the library lost about 1,000 books that were stored after having been checked out and returned because of the pandemic. Also lost were all of their periodical magazines and newspapers, as well as children’s toys and manipulatives and furniture.
Fortunately, she said, nothing irreplaceable from the library’s collection of old books and reference material was lost.
Insurance covered the estimated $500,000 in repairs and cost of replacing furniture and other items.
Steadley Family Building
Yockey said the library is also opening its new Steadley Family Legacy Building and Makerspace for the first time since it was completed in December.
“This building is full of wonderful opportunities for all people in our community,” Yockey said.
That building, which is much smaller than the library, will also operate under strict health guidelines.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and it will be open two Saturdays a month.
All people ages 5 and older will also be required to use masks in that building, and a maximum of five people will be allowed to use it in five-hour increments.
Yockey said people wanting to use the Steadley building will have to call the library to make an appointment.
The Steadley Family Legacy Center was built with a $500,000 grant from the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust for construction, and $200,000 in grants and donations from the Helen S. Boylan Foundation, Thelma Stanley Trust, the Carthage Public Library Development Foundation, McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust and private individuals paid for everything need inside the building.
The equipment in the building ranges from a full kitchen to allow for cooking classes for adults and children, to a 3D printer and laser etching printer to allow people to make small plastic toys or parts or just stretch their imagination.
There will be tools, supplies and equipment that can be checked out for use on home repair or other maintenance projects by anyone with a Carthage Public Library card.
It has games and toys to help young children learn how gears, wheels and other basic mechanical elements and concepts work, and computers and robotics to help older children to learn about coding, programming, video and audio editing and other computer concepts.
The Carthage Public Library website can be found at carthage.lib.mo.us.
