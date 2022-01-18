Tech Center

Gregg Wolf, assistant superintendent for business with the Carthage School District, talks last week about improvements to the Carthage High School North Tech Center. The work respresnts a major remodeling of the building. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into progress at an area tech center.

The Carthage North Tech Center project is about 75% complete. When finished, it will offer space for more adult and community education programs. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about: 

  • Joplin City Council's regular meeting set for tonight. 
  • Freeman and Mercy hospitals reporting higher numbers of COVID patients.
  • Moqueca, an exciting entree full of flavor, so just ignore what the word translates to. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.