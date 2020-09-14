Judge Dean Dankelson assessed a 27-year-old Carthage man 15 years in prison Monday on a conviction for robbery.
Ace N. Mohr pleaded guilty Jan. 24 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of second-degree robbery in a plea deal dismissing a related count of first-degree assault.
The charges stemmed from an assault and robbery of another man Oct. 27, 2018, in Carthage during which the victim was beaten with a set of brass knuckles, and his wallet, cellphone and watch stolen. He was left with a severely swollen eye, fractures of the orbital, zygomatic process and maxillary sinus bones in his face.
Sentencing of the defendant was initially set for March with continuances issued more than once due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the defendant failed to show up at a sentencing hearing Aug. 24. A warrant was issued, and the defendant taken back into custody four days later.
Mohr faced up to 15 years on the charge, and the judge sentenced him to the maximum under his plea deal. He still faces in Judge David Mouton's court a felony count of second-degree domestic assault. He has a hearing set Oct. 5. In that case, Mohr is accused of pushing the face of his girlfriend into a wall and cutting her lip during a domestic dispute two years ago.
Mohr avoided convictions in two prior robbery cases. A 2015 charge that he participated in the robbery of a man at the Guest House Motel in Carthage was dismissed when the victim failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing. He was charged a year earlier in the robbery of a customer at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Carthage, a case that also was dismissed.
