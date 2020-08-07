Carthage man faces murder charge in December 2019 shooting

A Carthage man was charged Friday with the December 2019 shooting death of a Joplin man at a storage unit on the west side of town.
Mason S. Roach, 24, was charged in Jasper County Circuit Court on Friday with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He was being held in the Ottawa County Jail in Miami, Oklahoma, on unrelated charges.
He is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Jonathan E. Powell on Dec. 18 at Westside Mini-Storage, 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave., in Joplin. An autopsy determined that Powell died of three gunshot wounds, and the following month, Joplin police announced they were searching for a black mid-2000s Nissan Altima that was seen in surveillance footage leaving the storage unit.
According to a probable-cause statement filed with the charges, Roach on the night of the shooting forced a witness, identified only by the initials R.M., into a black 2005 Nissan Altima at gunpoint and drove her to the storage unit in question. The woman told police Roach was upset because he had found messages between her and Powell. Her relationship to the victim and the suspect is not disclosed in the statement.
As the vehicle arrived at the storage unit, the woman saw Powell outside. As Powell walked toward the vehicle, Roach allegedly pointed his handgun at the woman's head. She leaned forward in her seat to avoid being shot, and Roach allegedly fired multiple rounds through the passenger window as he was sitting in the driver's seat, according to the probable-cause statement.
Police said the Altima was seen on surveillance footage entering the storage unit at 12:02 a.m. the night of the shooting and leaving at 12:06 a.m. No other vehicle entered the facility until 12:13 a.m., at which time a 911 call was placed.
Powell allegedly confessed to three separate people over the course of the following month that he had shot and killed Powell, according to the probable-cause statement. The Altima, when located, was found to have broken glass in the passenger side floorboard, the window had been replaced with plexiglass and the passenger door panel was missing, according to the statement.
Joplin police said Friday that the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131, ext. 885.
