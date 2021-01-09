A Carthage man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. Thursday on County Road 80 about 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
James E. Robinson, 78, of Carthage, was northbound when his car struck a truck that had been parked in the road, the patrol reported. No details on the driver or owner of the truck were provided.
The patrol reported that Terry A. Abernathy, 55, a passenger in Robinson's car, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage, where he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m. Robinson was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin in serious condition.
• A Jasper man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 11:57 p.m. Friday on Route H, 7 miles west of Jasper in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Alexander M. Stewart, 30, was westbound when his car traveled off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch, fence and road sign. Stewart was ejected from the vehicle, according to the patrol. He was taken to Cox Barton County Memorial Hospital in Lamar with moderate injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.