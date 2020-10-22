A judge on Thursday ordered Lane Stephens to stand trial on eight felony counts, including first-degree murder, in the fatal shooting of Don Pierce and the wounding of Stephens' estranged wife at a Carthage motel.
Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Stephens, 29, to stand trial on four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of robbery and a single count of first-degree assault in addition to the murder charge.
Trenton McMain, a Carthage police officer, testified that he responded Aug. 1 to a report of shots fired at the Quality Inn motel and located Toni Stephens, 25, inside a room with two gunshot wounds to her legs. Pierce, 43, was found dead in the bathroom of the same guest room, having been shot multiple times, he said.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, Toni Stephens told police that her husband shot Pierce in the bathroom before shooting her, and then returned to the bathroom to shoot Pierce again before coming back out and shooting her a second time.
She told police that the gun may have jammed on him just before he turned and left the room.
The defendant is accused of hijacking two vehicles in fleeing from the scene — in the motel parking lot and at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Carthage. One of the victims of those hijackings also testified at the hearing, along with Detective Trevor Hole.
The victim of the parking lot hijacking saw the suspect throw something to the ground as he was taking her truck. Police later recovered a magazine for a 9 mm pistol with eight unspent rounds in the parking lot and the pistol in the truck he allegedly abandoned when he hijacked a car from a man at the auto parts store.
He was arrested the following morning outside a church in Lamar.
According to police, Toni Stephens and Pierce were checked into separate rooms at the motel, although they were together in the same room at the time of the shooting. She told police that they were acquainted but not involved in a romantic relationship.
Police indicated at the time of the crime investigators had reason to believe Lane Stephens thought otherwise.
"The motivation seemed to be that there was at least a perceived relationship going on," Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan told the Globe.
The judge set Nov. 30 for the defendant's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.
