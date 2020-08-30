An epic journey by Carthage resident Randy Ridings was set to come to a close over the weekend as he neared St. Augustine, Florida, with a quick dip in the Atlantic Ocean for his homemade quadyak, a human-powered amphibious vehicle that he built with his father.
Ridings said it would be a quiet ending for a cross-country journey that began on June 6, 2018, with a quick ride on a wave on a Pacific beach in Newport, Oregon. He had been considering contacting reporters to meet him when he rode down a boat ramp in St. Augustine, but the coronavirus pandemic has him avoiding crowds.
“I’m probably going to have one person there when I finish, maybe two, and we’re joking around about bringing a few party favors and celebrating on video," he told the Globe in a phone interview from Apalachicola, Florida, on Aug. 20.
By Wednesday of last week, Ridings said he had covered 4,362 miles, including 1,368 miles just this summer. He had 95 miles left until St. Augustine and expected to reach the end of his long voyage on Sunday.
Three-year voyage
Several years ago, Ridings had a vision: He would travel the country diagonally, from northwest to southeast, on his handmade quadyak, a kayak on an aluminum frame with four wheels that can move almost seamlessly from land to water. He started the trip on June 6, 2018, with the initial goal of completing the trip in one summer.
He managed to finish more than half the trip in that first summer, traveling 2,451 miles from Newport, Oregon, on the Pacific Coast to Oxford, Kansas, on the Arkansas River between Wichita and the Oklahoma state line.
Ridings’ ride in the summer of 2019 was cut short by extreme flooding on the Arkansas River. Ridings said he had planned to ride all summer last year, but he couldn’t get started until August because of flooding. He only managed to travel for about 20 days and 424 miles on the Arkansas River from Oxford to Ozark, Arkansas.
Ridings restarted the trip this year on June 9 in Arkansas and traveled for 12 days and 248.6 miles before taking a two-week vacation with his daughter. He returned to the Arkansas River on July 13 and has been pushing ever since.
“Now I’ve been out 38 days straight since then,” Ridings said. “I did the first 24 days with no breaks; then I took a day off. Then I did another eight days and I just did this shuttle, so yesterday was my second zero-miles day of this stretch. Normally I take a down day every 10 to 12 days. That 24 days straight is the longest uninterrupted stretch of the whole trip. And even my zero-mile days, as they call them in cross-country cycling, have been shuttle days when I’ve been traveling and moving my car. I’ve probably only taken three or four days during this whole trip when I’ve just stopped for a day.”
Ridings has crossed two major mountain ranges, the Cascades and the Rockies, and then he’s generally followed the Mississippi River drainage system from Wyoming. He paralleled the North Platte River through Wyoming and Nebraska before cutting south to catch the Arkansas River in Kansas.
“I had ended the first summer on the Arkansas River, traveled the whole next summer on the Arkansas River and started this summer on the Arkansas River,” Ridings said. “I did 700 miles on the Arkansas River.”
Kindness in a pandemic
Ridings said his trip has had a couple of themes.
He said the trip has highlighted the kindness of strangers in America because people have gone out of their way to help him.
Ridings has operated as his own support crew throughout the trip, driving an RV for the first year and leapfrogging ahead. People would allow him to park his RV for days while he traveled in the quadyak, and he’d get rides from strangers or take the bus back to the RV and leave the quadyak with strangers, many times at local bike shops.
More recently he’s noticed a second theme to the trip.
“This whole trip, besides being the kindness of strangers, has also been post-apocalyptic America,” Ridings said. “I went through Oregon after this big fire had destroyed a bunch of forests in 2018. Then I went down a whole bunch of the Arkansas (River) after the big floods of 2019. ... Now there’s the pandemic, so I’ve literally been doing a post-apocalyptic tour. It’s been crazy.”
Even so, the kindness of strangers continues to show through, with bike shops helping and strangers giving him rides from the quadyak’s latest parking spot to his car.
“Then there was a guy who drove from Panama City over to Apalachicola yesterday to pick me up and drive me back to Pascagoula, Mississippi, to get my car,” Ridings said. “I met him for like a half an hour at a boat ramp. He had been following my travels on Facebook, and so he said, 'Just ask; I’ll come get you.' And where I had left my car was a bike shop. I left it there for two weeks, and they were fine with it. That’s the way it’s been going this whole trip — it’s been people helping me out giving me water, Gatorade, food.”
The end
Ridings exited the Arkansas River into the Mississippi River, but was only in that river for a couple of days before an overland trek to the Pearl River in Mississippi. He traveled the Pearl, the Leaf and the Pascagoula rivers to the Gulf Coast before heading to Florida.
“It was kind of strange coming down those rivers because when you come down regular rivers, you’re making 5 miles an hour or so, and you’re getting help from the current,” Ridings said. “Then you hit the delta and it slows way down, and making 15 miles a day in the delta was like making 30 miles a day a couple of days earlier in the river.”
Ridings said he was hugging the coast as he made his way east traveling on land and in the water, a benefit of riding in a human-powered amphibious vehicle.
“It’s different riding in open water than a river," he said. "Most rivers you’re in, you’re 50 feet from the bank the whole time at the most. You can always land almost any time you want. When you do open-water crossings, you have to make it across — there’s no taking a break.”
Ridings said the quadyak is starting to show wear and tear, and he’s tired. The main challenge now, he said, is staying focused and safe and not thinking of the imminent end of the journey.
"I try really hard not to think about the end,” he said. “I make myself not think ahead to the end too much. ... I’m just really going to take it one day at a time.”
On the web
Randy Ridings is posting videos of his cross-country ride and the construction and evolution of the quadyak to YouTube on his "StereoRandy" channel. Ridings’ quadyak Facebook page features daily updates of how far he’s traveled and his current location.
