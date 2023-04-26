CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents are mourning this week's death of Mike Harris, who served as mayor and City Council member for about 20 years total from the late 1990s to 2018.
Harris, who died Sunday at age 77, was a lifetime resident of Carthage and served as mayor from 2010-2018.
He served on the Carthage City Council for 11 years prior to becoming mayor.
“He truly loved Carthage and the city's history,” current Mayor Dan Rife said. ”He took his service very seriously, both to his country and later to his community. Mike had strong opinions, and you always knew where he stood on things. I served with him for many years, including eight years as mayor pro tem during his terms as mayor. I learned a lot from him. He was my friend, and he will be missed. Carthage lost a strong supporter this past Sunday.”
He graduated from Carthage High School in 1963 and served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam, Thailand and England.
When Harris returned home from the military, he worked at the Steadley Corp. and Leggett & Platt for more than 30 years, retiring in 2012.
Mark Elliff, Carthage City Council member and former Carthage Chamber of Commerce president, said he and Harris were both licensed pilots and shared a love of flying.
“We would talk about it all the time and tell stories about it,” Elliff said. “He had a lot more exciting experiences than I did, but it was fun to talk to him about that. Mike served not only the city of Carthage for close to 20 years, but he also served his country, serving in the military. Mike was a great man in that he was always looking out for the best in everyone. He will surely be missed by our community.”
Elliff’s time as Chamber president and Carthage economic development director coincided with much of Harris’ term as mayor.
“That’s when I worked closely with Mike,” Elliff said. “He was always looking at what’s best, what is the best thing for Carthage, what is going to be the best long term for the community, and that’s very important.”
Current Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan was Carthage police chief during Harris’ terms.
“I will tell you that he was one of the best bosses I've ever had,” Dagnan said. “He was a very strong advocate of pubic safety, and we got a lot accomplished during those years when he was mayor, not only public safety-wise but also for the city. After he was no longer mayor, he and I were still friends, we still got together. When a guy can be your boss and when it’s over you’re still friends, that definitely says something about the person.”
Harris and his wife, Kelly, were involved in the preservation of the Kendrick Place, one of the few standing pre-Civil War homes in Jasper County, located in Kendricktown just north of Carthage.
The Harris family was related to the family that lived in the home during and after the Civil War, and suggests in his obituary that contributions be made to the preservation of the Kendrick House in Harris’ memory.
