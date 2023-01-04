The ceremony

The deployment ceremony for the 294th Engineer Support Company, at Carthage High School on Wednesday included the designation of the oldest soldier in the unit, Sgt. 1st Class Brayon Delisser, 57, to carry the U.S. flag, and the youngest soldier, Pfc. Jarrett Huff, to carry the state flag, to Africa. Those soldiers will be responsible for flying those flags on deployment. The company also “cased” its own flag, a ceremony symbolizing the unit’s departure from Carthage. Those colors also will be unfurled upon arrival in Africa.