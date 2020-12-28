Carthage native offers inspiration through a dandelion

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Schoolchildren in Carthage can read a story about a dandelion and be inspired to be all they can be even if they’re different, thanks to a Joplin author with Carthage roots and two Carthage groups.
The Helen S. Boylan Foundation paid to have 60 copies of “Just Dande” distributed to the libraries and classrooms of Carthage's elementary schools. The children’s book is by Rhonda King, a woman who grew up in Carthage, lived much of her adult life in Texas and recently returned to the area. She now lives in Joplin.
Jeanne Goolsby, with the Carthage Family Literacy Center, distributed the books across the school district earlier this month.
She said she was inspired by the message that says everyone and everything has a purpose and that one's environment should not determine the scope of one’s goals.
“I think it’s an important theme right now, acceptance and being able to love people for what they have and what they are,” Goolsby said. “It brings out that each and every one of us has our gifts and skills and that there are special things about all of us. Valuing all of that is a really important lesson to teach kids.”
‘Just Dande’
The book is short, ideal for reading to small children. The title character, Dande Lion, is introduced at the end of the first page. Initially, the other flower characters put down Dande Lion. The heroine is feeling pretty down on herself when a new character, Halictid Bee, enters the book and tells Dande to “straighten up that stem for pollination,” turning around her attitude.
King, in an interview with The Joplin Globe, said writing the book “wasn’t a chore at all.”
“It just came to me,” King said. “At that time, I was in a wheelchair and I was at home. I was working from home when I wrote it. I basically think the message came to me to encourage myself, but then nothing that God does is individual, so I knew I was to spread that message, but I wasn’t quite sure how.”
King, who is Black, recalled when she found out she was different from other children in her Carthage elementary class and went looking for a character that is also perceived by people as different.
“I was looking at it as how people perceive a lot of different races and nationalities and genders, and I thought if only there was a comparison that you could see the value in something that is not normally seen by most people,” King said. “I thought the dandelion would be perfect because, although like the book says, it starts out with people saying it’s a weed, it’s a nuisance — come to find out it has all these medicinal purposes and health purposes. We do the same thing to categories of people and assume they’re not worth anything because of either where they come from or what they look like.”
She also thought about how children perceive dandelions as compared with how adults perceive them.
“Children really love dandelions. They think they’re beautiful, and it’s not until they grow up that they start thinking they’re a weed,” King said. “It’s the same thing with their perception of other people. No one is born with hatred, prejudice, bigotry, any of that. It’s taught.”
About the author
A Carthage native, King came from a family of firsts and she continued the tradition when she moved to Texas. Her mom, Bertha Redmond, was a caterer in Carthage for years.
“Being from such a small town, the percentage of Blacks in the area was small, but my father (Claude Redmond), he was the first Black police officer in Carthage, and my uncle, Jesse Redmon, was the first Black City Council member,” King said. “My aunt, Emily Redmon, was the first Black schoolteacher in the Carthage area, and my grandmother, Francis Redmond, was the first Black business proprietor in Carthage. She had a restaurant — a barbecue restaurant — on Sixth Street."
King said her parents spelled their last name Redmond and that her aunt and uncle spelled their last name Redmon.
King went to school in Carthage and at Missouri Southern State University in the 1970s before leaving Southwest Missouri for Texas, where she became the first Black female municipal services director in Waco.
In a post on her Facebook page on June 11, just a couple of weeks after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer, King talked about growing up different in Carthage.
“As a child, I never thought of myself as a color until my return to kindergarten after Christmas break,” King wrote. “A very well-meaning teacher had replaced the babydoll I loved in our recess toy box with a brown one. When I ran to our play area to retrieve my baby ... this replacement was laying on top. I recall being so upset that my doll was missing, and then the teacher kept trying to hand me this new baby. ... From my vantage point, when made to see the difference, it made me cry.”
It was at this time that King’s mother talked to her about that difference.
“They called my mom. She came and squatting down in front of me (surrounded by a sea of what I’d never noticed before to be white children) told me to dry my tears and thank the teacher,” King wrote. “She said, ‘You are different ... but from this day forward, carry yourself — so it’s not the only thing they’ll notice or remember about you.’”
