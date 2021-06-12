The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation has announced its 2021 award recipients, including two Southwest Missouri buildings. The awards, which were announced virtually last week, recognize people and projects that have advanced the field of historic preservation in Missouri.
Carthage Historic Preservation and its Sweet House received one of the three McReynolds awards, named for Elizabeth McReynolds Rozier and given annually to individuals or groups who have made significant achievements in the field or are in the midst of a long-term preservation project.
A group of preservationists in Carthage bought the Sweet House, the oldest home in the city, in 2015 and donated the property to Carthage Historic Preservation. The organization restored the home's windows, rewired the house and installed new plumbing and heating and air conditioning units. Local high school students helped install drywall. The renovated home was sold earlier this month.
"Missouri Preservation applauds Carthage Historic Preservation not only for saving and restoring this historic resource, but for educating the community and passing on an appreciation of historic preservation to the next generation," the state group said in a statement.
The McGinty Building in Neosho received one of 11 Preserve Missouri awards, which recognize outstanding efforts and projects in commercial revitalization, civic building restoration, neighborhood revitalization, residential rehabilitation, historic landscape preservation or rural preservation.
The McGinty Building was constructed around 1895 on the corner of East Main and South Wood streets in downtown Neosho. It underwent immense changes in 2017 when local attorney David Sims initiated a full rehabilitation of both the exterior and interior. The building now houses a medical practice and six apartments, all of which are rented.
"This successful restoration returns the McGinty Building as an anchor to the south side of the Neosho public square," the state group said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.