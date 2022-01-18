CARTHAGE, Mo. — The remodeling of the Carthage School District’s North Tech Center is three-quarters of the way to completion, which will provide room for more adult and community education programs later this year.
The project will allow for more adult training opportunities, including health care certifications, community education, preemployment certification classes, test prep courses as well as adult education and literacy options.
The center serves as the vocational training arm of the Carthage School District. It offers workforce training to high school students and adults in the community. A practical nursing program is available for adults, and there are also programs in computer science, carpentry, public safety, health science and machining for students.
“This is truly a project that will positively impact both students and adults,” said Mark Baker, district superintendent. “It’s hard to imagine what it was like before and what it’s going to be like because it opens up so many doors that we didn’t have access to.”
The North Tech Center will be devoted to providing education and testing services to adult learners and businesses in and around Carthage, said Holly Goodnight, center director, in a previous Globe interview.
Gregg Wolf, the school district’s assistant superintendent for business, said last week that the remodel is expected to be completed at the building at 609 S. River St. by the spring.
Wolf began his tenure at Carthage schools as an agriculture teacher in 1996, teaching for seven years before becoming the district’s tech center director from 2003 to 2018. He believes the remodeled building will have a lot of potential.
“Before, it had been uninviting with halls and doors everywhere,” he said. “It was like a maze. Now, there’s a vestibule, and this area is a commons area. We didn’t have a conference room. We only had a few offices and hallways. They’ve added more offices and a workroom area. It definitely feels bigger.”
The Carthage North Tech Center is a national testing site for things like the High School Equivalency Test, Wolf said. The new renovations will provide larger classroom space and opportunities for additional training.
“We have businesses in the community that need classes taught short term, but we could never do them except at night,” Wolf said. “A lot of companies pay their employers to do it during the day. We had a full building and couldn’t do it. With this, they’ll be able to have some of those trainings during the day now.”
The project also includes repair work on the roof, HVAC and electrical systems throughout the building.
The original North Tech Center was opened in 1965 with four classrooms and programs for auto mechanics, carpentry, drafting and design, as well as radio and TV repair. Extensions were made to the building in 1975 and 1978.
“Most people remember it as the VoAg building, but we need to remember now that tech centers are not ag buildings,” Baker said. “Obviously, what we have is tremendously different than what took place in the '60s or '70s. I think the new addition is changing the perspective of certain people who now realize that college is not for everyone but that they can still be trained in these things. I think our job is to make students aware of all their options.”
Bond approval
In 2020, voters approved a $10 million bond issue to add to the South Tech Center and renovate the North Tech Center in Carthage. The measure extended the district’s debt-service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which was set to expire in 2034, to 2040.
The expansion of the South Tech Center, located behind the high school at 1100 E. Airport Drive, nearly doubled in size after its expansion last summer. All technical classes for students are now housed on the high school campus, eliminating the need to bus students between its north and south campuses.
“The expansion is a fantastic opportunity for our kids,” Baker said. “They’re gaining real-life experiences that were not available to them prior to construction. They have access to top-notch medical equipment, industrial maintenance equipment and culinary arts.”
Wolf said administration has commented on how much easier it is to have one centralized location for students instead of having to shuttle them back and forth between two buildings.
“With that shuttle, you lose about 20 minutes of class period,” he said.
The South Tech Center opened in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.