CARTHAGE, Mo. — Under a sign declaring “Bienvenidos/Welcome,” the ribbon was cut Wednesday afternoon on new playground equipment at Carthage’s Carter Park.
For park officials, that message of welcoming is important to making the park accessible, allowing all children to play together. This is the second of five planned park remodels this year.
“The thing that makes these playgrounds interesting, and a bit unique, is that they’re inclusive playgrounds,” said Abi Almandinger, parks director. “It has a zero entry ramp here for kids that are mobility challenged. They can roll right up, get as high as everybody else and be able to play with all the other kids.”
The inclusivity extends to diverse cultures as well. Almandinger said that given the town’s sizable Hispanic population, officials wanted to make sure they felt included, especially because it’s the park most used by the Hispanic community.
To support this inclusivity, the parks department collaborated with Hispanic residents on the design of the park. These elements include the bilingual signs, the flower petals reaching across the soft surface of the playground and the bright colors.
“We worked collaboratively to make sure everybody felt included,” Almandinger said.
Another theme at Carter Park is the focus on musical components. Large pipes hit with mallets serve as bells. Drums can be heard booming across the park, while guitars decorate equipment.
The park redo cost $531,200, with $6,000 in site preparation work. It’s the second-largest and second-most-expensive of the projects.
Funding for all of the projects is provided through $5 million from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust. The trust was created in 2016 from the sale of the city-owned McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to Mercy.
Wednesday’s heat didn’t deter kids from jumping and playing on the new equipment. For their parents and grandparents, there were plenty of shade trees as well.
April Phillips took her husband and four children to the new equipment Wednesday. She said the family usually goes to Carter Park, and they were excited for the remodel because the old equipment really needed to be replaced. They have watched with anticipation as the new equipment was installed.
“We’ve driven by a few times,” Phillips said.
Phillips especially likes that the design incorporates tandem baby swings, like the one her year-old daughter Eleanore was on.
“There’s so much more for the kids to do,” Phillips said. “I’ve already seen my son messing around with the musical equipment. My girls love swinging, my 2-year-old didn’t want to get off. I’m glad we have merry-go-rounds back.”
Almandinger said Carthage hasn’t made any playground improvements in over 20 years. When the park’s master plan found some playground equipment was unsafe, replacing park equipment became a priority.
The third parks project, the first playground ever at Kellogg Lake Park, is underway. Central Park and Griggs Park will also receive new playgrounds.
The city is also spending more than $1 million on new restrooms and restroom upgrades for all parks.
