CARTHAGE, Mo. — Parents in the Carthage School District will be making a big decision this week regarding their children — whether to opt out of in-person learning and have their kids learn online during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Mark Baker told the Carthage Board of Education in a special meeting on Thursday that the default for more than 5,000 students in the district is in-person learning starting on Aug. 20, with changes planned for the school day to provide as much social distancing and mask-wearing as possible because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Parents who want to pursue the online option should call their child's school before Friday to tell the district they want to take advantage of the online learning option and keep their child at home for the next four months.
Baker said parents who choose the online option will be committed to it through the entire first semester. He said nearly all classes that are available in person will be available online.
Students who choose online classes will still be allowed to participate in sports and extracurricular activities in most cases. Exceptions to that rule will include students participating in activities that are attached to a regular class, such as speech and debate or show choir.
Baker said on Thursday that the district surveyed parents and asked whether they would send their children back to school amid the pandemic, and 16% of more than 2,000 patrons who responded said they would opt for online learning.
“So if we have that number of parents actually opt out of in-person learning, you’re talking about 1,000 kids starting Aug. 20 who will not be in our schools,” Baker said. “So it will take a lot of organization by administrators and staff to make those changes to the schedule.”
Baker said that means while students coming to school in person will start school on Aug. 20, students signed up for online learning will start a few days later.
“The online portion will not be full-fledged, ready to go on day one because we won’t have all of the technology in the kids' hands and plans in place with the individual kids by Aug. 20,” he said. “We’ll work toward getting online classes started as soon as possible, and, if available and needed, we’ll provide specific technology to students who may lack a computer to take those online classes.”
Internet service is another matter. Baker has said the district doesn’t have the means to provide internet access to those who don’t have it at home, so children who opt for online classes and don’t have internet service will be provided paper packets and lessons on memory sticks.
“We’ve had staff work all summer on changing some in-person curriculum to where it could be taught online and still meet our standards,” Baker said. “There has been a lot of work behind the scenes that people will never understand or know about that will help make this plan successful.”
In-person changes
Students returning to the classroom for the first time since March will find learning much different than when they left. The district posted an outline of its reopening plan last week, and more details of that plan were posted on Friday in a 15-page document on the district’s website at carthagetigers.org.
Baker said social distancing and wearing a face covering will be encouraged when possible, but compliance will not be required 100% of the time.
Seats in classrooms will be arranged to maximize social distancing through the school day, and seating charts will be used in classrooms and on buses to keep track of where students are sitting and to make contact tracing easier in case a child or staff member tests positive for the virus.
Other changes include:
• Kids and staff will wear masks, but social distancing won’t be possible on buses and while entering or exiting school at the beginning and end of the school day.
• Food service will be different this year.
“Each individual building will have different plans,” Baker said. “Some classes may get to eat in the classroom this week and another week they may eat in the cafeteria. In this building (Carthage High School), you could spread out and put another 20 tables in here and spread out. Junior high is the same way — they’re going to spread out the tables. We won’t have as many options for food, at least for now, but hopefully as the year progresses we can add more options.”
• Visitors will be allowed but will be limited in where they can go, and they will be required to use hand sanitizer and masks.
“Obviously we don’t want to have a jail,” Baker said. “We will allow some visitors, (but) it’ll be very limited. It won’t be just show up and go to the classroom.”
