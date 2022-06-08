CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s Kellogg Lake, normally a fishing hole for residents, has been closed to fishing this week, but that ends Saturday when young anglers take to the lake banks and the new steel footbridge to catch some of the catfish that were stocked in the lake on Wednesday.
Kids Fishing Day returns with few COVID-19 restrictions and a forecast for cooler-than-normal weather. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, and anglers ages 15 and younger will have the lake to themselves until noon when families and adults can join them. The event is free.
Hosted by the city of Carthage, the Kellogg Lake Advisory Board, the Missouri Department of Conservation and a raft of sponsors, Kids Fishing Day is a chance to spend time as families in the fresh air and sunshine, and create memories and fish stories, according to David Lawhon, Kellogg Lake Advisory Board president.
“Kids Fishing Day is a big part of Kellogg Lake Park,” Lawhon said. “We’re in the 21st season of doing this, and I think it's something that the community looks forward to each year, and it’s an opportunity to get out and use the lake and have fun with the family outdoors.”
The lake is closed annually to fishing for the week before Kids Fishing Day to let the fish get hungry so they’re ready to strike at the bait for the children.
The lake board said free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available starting around 10 a.m. Saturday, courtesy of the Carthage Rotary Club.
The Department of Conservation and lake board, using a donation from the Carthage Rotary Club, have also stocked the lake with hundreds of catfish ranging from 2 to 10 pounds.
The board, in a written release, urged people to bring their own fishing gear, but a limited number of poles and other items will be available for loan for kids who don’t have their own poles. Bait will also be provided free at bait stations around the lake staffed by volunteers.
Andy Rhodes, conservation educator with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said Kids Fishing Day is part of a statewide free fishing weekend when people can fish without a fishing license on Saturday and Sunday.
Rhodes said that in the past, the event featured education stations that kids could tour to learn about the lake and other natural topics, but those stations were curtailed because of the pandemic and won’t be back this year.
He said the event is important because it allows parents to introduce their children to an outdoor activity that they can enjoy their entire lives.
“Fish and game agencies nationwide, we’re seeing a loss of interest in the outdoors, and being out in nature, whether that’s fishing, hunting, hiking, we’re seeing lots of folks who are not taking part in things that people have found as historic pastimes,” Rhodes said. “So it’s huge for us not only as a way to promote fishing or being outdoors but just as family recreation. By allowing families to come in and introducing their kids to fishing or just being outside and spending time outside in an enjoyable way, that’s a huge benefit. Research says over lots of different studies say being outside has lots of different health benefits both mentally and physically.”
Park improvements
The lake board has been working with the Carthage Parks Department to make improvements to Kellogg Lake Park that make it a fun place to fish.
One improvement added just last month was a steel footbridge over a gap cut several years ago in the dike surrounding the “rearing pond” on the east side of the lake.
The 30-foot-long arching bridge will provide a new fishing platform. It was installed with the help of Tilton & Sons House Moving of Carthage and paid for with donations from the community, Lawhon said.
The bridge is the final stage in a series of improvements to the banks of the lake over the last few years.
“Years ago, it was all grown up around that little pond to the point where you couldn’t even walk into it,” Lawhon said. “We started working on it in three different phases. Phase one was the cleanup portion, getting out there and getting the brush removed. Phase two was opening of that body of water to the main lake so it wouldn’t be a stagnant body of water. It was able to flush itself out and rise and fall with the lake level. Then phase three was construction and placement of the bridge.”
The city has added permanent benches at spots around the lake as well, and a new picnic shelter was built on the bank around the rearing pond.
“This park a really nice resource, and the city and the Kellogg Lake board are always working to make it better,” Rhodes said, adding, "Big shoutout to the parks and recreation folks for coming and working so hard this week to get things mowed and prepped. It’s a cool resource, and there’s a lot of history here in terms of the community. The park has been a big part of the community for a long time, so for us to maintain that tradition, it’s always a benefit.”
