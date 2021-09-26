CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Parks and Recreation Department officials and planners need local input for their master planning effort, so they’re inviting the public to what they’re calling a celebration of the city’s parks.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave., the meeting will give residents an opportunity to “participate in the public celebration and conversation of core elements of the preliminary version of the Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan that is called ‘Our Town, Our Time,’” said Mark Peterson, parks superintendent.
“We call it public engagement meeting primarily because we still want dialogue and input from the public, so, yes, there will be a reveal of some concept designs and some thought about the master plan in general,” Peterson said. “It’s not a final document or a final document of recommendations until we get through the two public engagement meetings that we’re going to have coming forward.”
Preliminary ideas up for discussion include:
• Trails.
• An expanded farmers market in Central Park.
• A contemporary aquatic facility.
• New design concepts for Municipal Park, Central Park, Carter Park and Kellogg Lake Park.
• Upgrades to all city parks, including restrooms, lighting, signs, pavilions and playgrounds.
“We look at this meeting as a celebration,” Peterson said. “The city has taken a big step forward for our parks and recreation system in authorizing the work of the master plan and learning about the needs of the community. Now when we bring these ideas forward, we really look at it like we’re celebrating the opportunity to take our parks and recreation in, I’ll say, a new direction. It’s a new direction for the city in trying to improve quality of life through our parks and recreation system.”
Peterson said refreshments will be provided and that people should plan to spend about two hours at the meeting.
He said a second public meeting will be scheduled a few weeks after the first one to discuss the ideas and results of that meeting and work to create that final master plan to guide the development of the parks over the next decade or two.
'Big ideas'
The city has been working for several months now with Dick Horton Consulting, a parks and recreation consulting firm from Pittsburg, Kansas, on a master plan.
Although that process has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Peterson said they're ready to present some "big ideas" to the public for consideration.
• Peterson said the contemporary aquatic center has been a topic of discussion for years. The current swimming pool at Municipal Park leaks badly, and pool consultants have told the city it would cost almost as much to repair and upgrade the current facility as it would to build a new aquatic center from scratch.
Peterson said plans created from the public survey sent out earlier this year and meeting with people interested in swimming facilities led to plans for a modern aquatics center probably located at Municipal Park with a destination playground as well.
“We’re definitely going to bring forward a recommendation that is for a contemporary, modern aquatics facility (with) those modern features that people recognize at an aquatics center that make it a fun water experience,” Peterson said. “But the scale of that is still undetermined. Along with that, we want to have a destination spray ground and a destination playground all in the same area.”
Peterson said the scale of the aquatics center will depend on the funding available and other factors.
He said the department is looking at spray grounds and splash pads at some of the other parks as well, including Carter and Central parks.
He said the current wading pool may be replaced with a spray ground with a number of water features on basically the same footprint as the current wading pool.
He said the spray ground at Central Park would maintain that Victorian theme present in the city’s oldest park while featuring newer modern restroom facilities as well.
• Another idea is a new park on the south side of town, but attendees shouldn’t expect a lot of details about that at this meeting.
Peterson has discussed at previous public meetings the possibility of buying land and facilities near the Precious Moments Chapel and Visitors Center on Chapel Road for a new park.
Peterson and Dick Horton told attendees at a recent stakeholders meeting that the city is looking at buying the former Fountain of Angels building and several acres around the nearby lake.
Peterson said last week the city and the Precious Moments Foundation are in negotiations for that possible purchase so he won’t be able to get into any details about that at Thursday's public meeting.
Park upgrades
Peterson said the public will also be looking at major upgrades to Carthage’s four major parks. He said the plans are concepts created based on meetings with groups that have interests in those parks and the survey the city conducted earlier this year. The plans will likely be changed after the public engagement meetings based on the notes and comments of those attending the meetings.
