A new destination playground is coming to Carthage’s Municipal Park.
It will be much larger than the existing one, with a Route 66 theme and swings and other play structures accessible to children or adults who have limited mobility or may use some kind of mobility device, wheelchair or something else, to help them get around.
Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
