CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage police said Wednesday they were investigating two screen shots of messages containing a threat to an unnamed high school, shared with them Tuesday night, but it appears that the threats were not related to anyone from Carthage or any local schools.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker posted an alert to the public on the school district Facebook page on Wednesday morning.
“A screenshot of a potential threat to a high school has been circulating last night and this morning,” the post said. “According to the Carthage Police Department, the screenshot also circulated in at least one other district. The Carthage Police Department will continue to investigate the concern but nothing has been substantiated.”
Carthage Police Chief and Assistant City Administrator Greg Dagnan said Wednesday morning that officers were stationed at Carthage High School as a precaution as students arrived for class because investigators had not determined where the screen shots had come from.
By 9 a.m., Dagnan said he was alerted that his investigators had determined the threat originated in Mount Vernon, and was in no way related to Carthage.
Several phone calls and messages left throughout the day Wednesday seeking comment from the Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Scott Cook and Mount Vernon Police Chief David Hubert went unanswered. Check-ins with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s showed no dispatches for any calls Wednesday to the school in Mount Vernon.
“This screenshot was exactly what it was,” Dagnan said. “We’ve determined it came to us from another school district and we never really believed that any of our students or anybody was involved but we went ahead and investigated anyway. I just got the message from the detectives that it originated in another school district.”
Dagnan said police and school officials have no choice but to take threats like this one seriously until they can be investigated and determined to be false.
“At the point when students started arriving at school it did not seem like it originated in Carthage, but like we’ve talked about a hundred times, you have to take them seriously no matter what you think it looks like initially,” Dagnan said. “Through a pretty dang fast investigation, it’s only 9 a.m., we were able to prove it originated in another school district.”
Dagnan said the incident evolved as it should have in this era of tensions because of more frequent violence in schools.
“What happened here is what should happen,” Dagnan said. “Someone saw the threat, took the threat seriously, which you always have to do, notified law enforcement, we looked into it, and again, fortunately, it does not seem to be any sort of substantiated threat, but at least we know 100 percent for sure.”
When asked if the threat messages could be related to the shooting incident on Wednesday at an Arlington, Texas, high school, Dagnan said investigators did not think so.
“It was really all related to Mount Vernon schools,” Dagnan said in a text message. “Unfortunately some of our kids shared the post, is how we got involved.”
