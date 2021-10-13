CARTHAGE, Mo. — For the second time in a week, Carthage police responded to Carthage High School to investigate a threat of violence to an unnamed school.
According to Capt. Bill Hawkins, this time a threat of a school shooting was posted to social media for a specific time frame, but no specific school or person was mentioned in the threat.
Hawkins said the call came to Carthage police at 10:45 a.m. Monday and that investigators had a 16-year-old boy in custody at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Hawkins said the suspect has been charged in juvenile court, although he declined to say exactly what charge or charges had been filed.
“Our investigation is pretty well over,” he said. “Our criminal investigations division handled this swiftly and efficiently, and it has been turned over to juvenile court.”
Superintendent Mark Baker said the threat came in a message posted Monday on the school district’s Facebook page in which he asked parents for help making it clear to children that making threats of any kind is a serious matter.
“We need your help,” the post said. “Please talk to your children regarding the seriousness of making threats whether on social media, in person, or on paper to other students or toward school buildings and the consequences of those threats.
“The Carthage Police Department investigated a threat today and determined there was no specific plan of violence. The individual responsible has been detained. Local law enforcement agencies and the school district continue to take threats seriously, regardless if the individual was joking or not.”
Hawkins said he appreciated Baker’s plea and hoped it had an impact.
“I think him trying to reach out to parents and to get the kids to understand just how serious this is, I hope it works,” Hawkins said. “I hope they respond accordingly.”
Previous incident
This is the second Monday in a row that Carthage police have responded to Carthage High School and investigated a threat of some kind.
Last week police investigated cellphone screen shots of messages with vague threats of violence that were not directed at any specific school.
In that case, police determined the threats had been made in Mount Vernon and shared with at least one student connected to Carthage, but they had nothing to do with anyone or any school in Carthage.
Hawkins said the two incidents are unrelated, but it is unusual to investigate two incidents like this in such a short period of time.
“But at the same time, we’ve had similar stuff in the past,” Hawkins said. “And it could be a month or two months before we have anything else or we could have another one tomorrow.”
Hawkins said parents need to make it clear to their children that the consequences can be long-lasting and severe for making any kind of threat.
Baker said last week’s incident was frustrating.
“It had nothing to do with us except for the fact that our kids were sharing the post,” he said. “And that same post was at other school districts too. It just happened to be our students were sharing it the most.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.