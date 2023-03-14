CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Public Library said it will reopen Wednesday after closing for repairs to the heating and air conditioning system for two days.
Library director Julie Yockey said library staff will be at work Wednesday morning plugging computers and other equipment back in and making sure all systems are up and running in time for a 1 p.m. reopening.
“Everything went great, and staff is working in the morning to get the servers up and running,” Yockey said.
The library was closed Monday and Tuesday to allow a contractor to cut power to the building so workers could make repairs to a troublesome heating and air condition system. Yockey said the library has been dealing with HVAC issues for about two years.
The closure was initially expected to last three or four days, but the work went faster than expected, officials said.
The library said it would not charge fines for books or other materials that may have become overdue for return during the closure.
Yockey said there is still work to be finished on the building, but nothing that staff can’t work around.
Yockey said the project will cost the library a little less than $500,000. The Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust is paying half the cost, and the Helen S. Boylan Foundation is pitching in $10,000 for repairs to the library’s garden, which has been damaged during construction.
