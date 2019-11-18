CARTHAGE, Mo. — The landscape at the Carthage Public Library won’t look the same next year. Officials broke ground for an annex in the library gardens on Monday.
The multipurpose educational building will span more than 2,100 square feet near the east side of the main building and will feature makerspaces, children’s and adult programs, as well as the latest technology.
“The right thing for our board and myself to do as we work in the library community is to make sure the community of Carthage and all of our people have access to as much progressive, educational, literal and technology components as we can possibly provide for them,” library Director Julie Yockey said.
The structure will be named after the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust, in recognition of the foundation’s contribution of $556,000 for the construction and interior features. The total cost of the project is estimated at $830,000.
Established in 1959, the trust supports "scientific, education, literary and charitable purposes.” The project was also made possible through grants from the Helen S. Boylan Foundation, the Thelma Stanley Trust and the Carthage Public Library Development Foundation.
“It is quite fitting to partner with and name our multipurpose building after the Carthage Public Library’s largest and most historic supportive donor that we’ve ever had,” Yockey said. “They are wonderful people, and I can’t help but believe if the Steadleys were here today and could be here with us, they would be so proud of what their trust has done for the entire community of Carthage.”
Members of the library board of trustees and library staff gathered at the construction site with golden shovels and hard hats to celebrate the groundbreaking. Yockey said that it took three years to get to this point in the project.
“There’s nothing to hold us back now,” she said. “We’re going to have space. We have the funds to fill it full of makerspaces, DIY spaces, tools, projects, computers, event space, programming space and a full kitchen.”
The goal is to have the annex completed by May 1.
Peggy Ralston, library board president, said the project was first brought up when the library was needing extra storage space and continued to morph from there.
“What started with just a need to actually store garden equipment expanded into all of the other needs,” she said. “We were overwhelmed with people wanting to use the community spaces. We needed this for the community. I’m so excited because there are so many things that we can do with it.”
Library patrons will have the opportunity to access a 3D laser printer, a 3D printer, woodworking tools, mechanical tools, sewing machines, as well as classes in health, wellness and cooking.
“A place to gather and to access information will never be irrelevant,” City Councilwoman Ceri Otero said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.