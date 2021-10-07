CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage was among the winners in the 2021 America in Bloom national awards program, announced during a virtual conference earlier this month.
Carthage won the Urban Forestry Outstanding Achievement Award and the Best Tree Canopy Award, which reflect excellence in the areas of community vitality, floral displays, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebration of heritage, overall impression and community involvement.
“America in Bloom is helping communities of all sizes achieve their potential. Every year our participants raise the bar, and the accomplishments and progress shown by this year’s group is remarkable," said Laura Kunkle, the organization's executive director, in a statement. "These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live and visit. Congratulations to Carthage for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant.”
To date, nearly 280 communities from 43 states have participated in the America in Bloom program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.