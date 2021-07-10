CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dave McCoy says he was “too slow and too short and too everything” to compete in athletics when he was in high school — in the 1940s.
Now the Carthage resident, who will turn 90 in October, is setting state records for his age as a runner and thrower.
“I wasn’t an athlete in high school, but I did a lot of intramural things on the sandlot,” McCoy said in a recent interview, after running in the 22nd annual Red, White and Boom 5K Run in Carthage. “I’d get out and play baseball, football, softball, anything with a ball on it.”
A legend
Henri Coeme, president of the Joplin Roadrunners Club, called McCoy “a legend among area runners,” after Saturday’s race in Carthage. He said McCoy is well known and well liked in the running community.
“Runners are the most wonderful people in the world,” McCoy said. “They encourage each other even to get better than they are. They will still encourage you and be with you all the way. To meet them over and over is just wonderful. When they’re missing, we know it.”
McCoy holds state records at the Missouri State Senior Games in a number of events and a number of age groups.
He set the state record for the 400-meter dash for the 85-89-year-old male age group in 2018, the discus throwing record for the same age group in 2016, and the softball throwing accuracy record for the same age group.
He also holds the softball throw distance records for the 70-74-year-olds, 75-79-year-olds, 80-84-year-olds and the 85-89-year-olds.
Running is his first love, though.
His mother, Edith Brown, set the record for softball throwing distance record and football throwing distance record at age 97 in 1999.
His daughter, Cheryl Bryant, of Springfield, holds the record in the triple jump for 50-54-year-old females, set in 2015.
“There are so many 5Ks and marathons to be run in the state itself,” McCoy said. “We have 5Ks throughout the year in Carthage and in Joplin and there’s one almost every week in Springfield. I compete in the Southwest Missouri Senior Games in Springfield the week before the State Senior Games in Columbia. We’ve got the Show-Me Games coming up on July 23 and 24.”
McCoy said he usually runs at least five 5K races in each year.
Adding variety
McCoy said he enjoys running, but he also works on other events to keep himself limber and reduce stress on his joints and feet.
“I don’t run every day, but I’ll go out to the junior high and do javelin and softball throw and the football throw, triple jump and long jump,” he said. “Things like that.
Coeme said he’s heard of people who started running late in life, but others start when they are young and keep running while trying not to over do it.
“You can run your knees completely broken in a couple of years,” Coeme said. “But you can take it easy, you can run on paths, you can run on trails, you can ease it down as you go through the years rather than trying to be a sports maniac like me.
“You balance it out, also cross-training, not just running and not just on concrete. That’s hard on the knees, so you go swimming one day, you go walk your dog, then you run in between, then you go walk again and the next day you go run in the woods and just vary things. You do variations and keep yourself limber, just the whole body, not just your knees and feet and legs.”
A long life
McCoy said he was born in Ravenden Springs, Arkansas, and went to high school in the St. Louis area.
He was a medic in the Navy in the 1950s, went ashore in Korea with the Marines and served for the last four months of the Korean War before moving to Carthage in 1957.
He went to work at the former McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital in Carthage in 1957 with his brother, Vernon “Mac” McCoy. The two worked together until Vernon McCoy retired in 1988.
“I worked lab and X-ray, and when Medicare came in, they split the departments, and I went into the X-ray part and my brother did the labs,” McCoy said.
Dave McCoy retired in 1997 after 40 years.
“I couldn’t run if it wasn’t for the good Lord because he keeps me going,” he said. “When I get down I just say a prayer, and I have the energy to keep on going. There aren’t very many of us, but thank God I’m still doing it.”
