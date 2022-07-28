CARTHAGE, Mo. — A mostly friendly crowd of 40 to 50 people attended the last public informational meeting to be held before voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of a proposed $18 million bond issue to build a new performing arts center on the campus of Carthage High School.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker covered the details of the proposal in the first 30 minutes of the meeting, and the question-and-answer session lasted less than 10 minutes.
Questions were primarily about the technical details of the building, the bond issue, and how decisions were made about the number of seats and other details.
Resident and retired elementary teacher Laura Schwab, who also served as accompanist for many of the choir and band performances over the past few decades in the existing auditorium, made a statement in support of the proposal rather than asking a question.
“I’ve been working in this auditorium (on Main Street) since 1993,” Schwab said. “I did all the musicals pretty much for many, many years. I’ve been in the current band room. In fact, I couldn’t even get into the band room to let them know I was there to accompany some of the kids because literally kids were sitting in the doorway. The trombones were, anyway. I went into the choir room to play for them because they don’t have an accompanist yet, and I literally saw kids at times dancing into a wall.”
The issue
The Carthage School District is seeking voter approval for an $18 million bond issue that would be paid for by extending the district’s 83-cent debt service levy for two years, from 2040 to 2042.
Thursday’s public meeting was the second the district has hosted to field questions from the public about the bond issue.
The performing arts center that includes a 1,200-seat auditorium and classroom space for the vocal music, band and drama departments.
That would create more space in Carthage High School by allowing the district to remodel the oversized spaces currently being used by those programs into classrooms.
Baker has said the 40-year-old R-9 Auditorium on Main Street no longer met the needs of the students.
He said a performing arts center, located at the heart of the 80-acre campus, has been part of the construction plans for the land since they were drawn up in 2006. It’s one of the final two elements missing from that overall campus plan, the other being a baseball field on the northeast corner of the lot.
Baker said the total cost of the center will likely be around $20 million and the district plans to raise at least $2 million in private donations to outfit the facility and classrooms that will come with it.
The first donation was announced a more than a year ago when the family of John O. “Pat” and Carolyn Phelps said they would give $750,000 to the project in return for naming rights to the center.
Baker said Thursday that more people have told the district they plan to donate to the project if it passes, so administrators will work on fundraising while the specific plans and blueprints are being created.
Baker said the performing arts center has been a priority for more than a decade. It was listed in the Carthage 2020 plan written in 2010 and Carthage 2020 and Beyond plan written in 2020.
The meetings in 2010 identified several priorities to help the district educate students in the coming decade, including additional class space for elementary students, an early childhood center, tornado shelters in the elementary schools, a new football stadium, addition to the Carthage Tech Center and the performing arts center.
The other items have been largely addressed over the past 12 years.
Baker talked about how Tuesday’s vote will have no effect on the district’s property tax levy rate for 18 years. The bond issue passed in 2020 to expand and renovate the Carthage Technical Center buildings extended the debt service levy to 2040.
If this issue passes the levy rate remain 83 cents, but it will be extended through and 2042.
The district’s levy will go down in 2025, regardless of the results of Tuesday’s vote, when a separate 40-cent levy, passed by voters in 2015 to build David Haffner Stadium, expires, reducing the total Carthage school property tax levy from $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation to $3.58.
