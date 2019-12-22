CARTHAGE, Mo. — A preliminary study for an aquatic center in Carthage was presented to the Public Service Committee during its meeting on Tuesday.
The aquatic center idea was pitched by Carthage residents who saw a need in the community to update the city’s aging pools in Municipal Park and Central Park.
Fair Acres Family YMCA received a $25,000 grant through the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust and used some of the funding to hire Waters Edge Aquatic Center, an engineering consultant, to explore plans for a new aquatic center in March.
A group made up of Carthage residents and Waters Edge Aquatic Design has collected input and data on what an aquatic center in Carthage could look like if the city wishes to move forward with the project.
“Some of the goals of this study — again this was a very high-level preliminary study — was to understand the existing facility conditions, specifically at the Municipal Park Pool, and also to begin the conversation, get the ball rolling about aquatics here in Carthage,” said Lauren Ozburn, operations analyst with Waters Edge Aquatic Design.
Waters Edge, based in Lenexa, Kansas, is the engineering firm that designed the pool complex in Joplin's Schifferdecker Park, the Lee’s Summit R-7 Aquatic Center and Rock River Rapids in Derby, Kansas. Tuesday night’s presentation outlined potential locations, construction costs, a center theme, a timeline and the next steps to take.
Maintenance issues
Fair Acres Family YMCA operates the city’s pools in Municipal Park and Central Park under contract with the city. The pools have been experiencing maintenance issues, leaks and low attendance over the years.
Michael Fisher, project manager and engineer with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, said the Municipal Park pool, which was built in the 1930s, is estimated to lose over 100,000 gallons of water per day. He believes it may be caused by a piping issue because the shell of the pool is in relatively good shape. Another problem is that the pool’s bath house doesn't comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Your pool is dated,” Fisher said. “It’s not an aquatic center that attracts families. It’s not a typical, modern aquatic center, so you’re having a hard time keeping people there.”
In 2018, the Municipal Park Pool had 9,384 visits and the Central Park Pool had 979 visits. In 2019, a total of 8,379 visits were made to the Municipal Park Pool with 777 visits to the Central Park Pool. Carthage has a population of about 14,700.
Waters Edge said that a facility with 13,000 to 16,000 square feet of water surface area will cost an estimated $9.1 million to $12 million. The group evaluated six potential sites for a center that size and chose Fair Acres Park.
Concept development
Several amenities were discussed, including a splash pad with various sprays, slides, a water bench with shade, a zip line, designated open-swim area, climbing wall and competition swim lanes.
An aquatic center with around 18,000 square feet of water surface area would cost an estimated $12.2 million if the project was bid in 2021. This preliminary concept includes a spray pad enclosure, a lazy river, a shallow pool and a deep pool.
A smaller, neighborhood pool concept also was discussed for the existing pool site in Municipal Park. If the pool were to be replaced with something more modern, it would cost an estimated $8.3 million if bid in 2021.
The most popular theme among the groups was Route 66. Fisher said this opens the door to many possibilities, including signage, highway trails and vintage cars.
“There are all kinds of different options because you see everything along Route 66, so it covers a lot of ideas and features,” he said. “... The entrance could look retro. You could even have old cars parked around the facility to draw attention to the facility.”
The Public Service Committee will discuss the findings at its next meeting on Jan. 21 when members will decide whether to take action on the proposal before advancing it to the City Council for consideration. If the city chooses to move forward with the project, the next phase would be to complete a feasibility study.
Funding options
Mark Peterson, Carthage parks and recreation director, said the city could explore different funding options to build an aquatic center, including grant opportunities, donations from area foundations and passage of a use tax.
