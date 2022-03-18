CARTHAGE, Mo. — Residents on Friday remembered former Carthage resident Lane Burns, the Bonne Terre police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty just after midnight Thursday in that community.
Burns was a Carthage native and 2009 graduate of Carthage High School.
Carthage Assistant Superintendent for Business Matt Huntley, who was assistant principal at Carthage High School in 2009, said Burns was as a “nice, unassuming kid who involved himself a lot with our tech center.”
“He’d talk to you every time you’d see him, and pleasant,” Huntley said. “He’s one of those model kids who you’re impressed with so much because school doesn’t come easy for him and he worked so hard to get through.
“We’ve got 1,500 kids running through that place on a daily basis and to go back 14 years and to remember someone, he definitely made an impression.”
Huntley said Burns’ death, coming so soon on the heels of the deaths of Joplin Police Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, was a shock.
“I certainly think of his family,” Huntley said. “In the article I read it sounded like he was on the way to getting married soon and there will be a lot of holes in Lane’s family’s lives now that will never be filled, and that’s tragic for a guy who was just doing his job.”
Danny Wilson, a Joplin photographer, said he first met Lane Burns when Wilson started attending church at the Carthage Family Worship Center, but he didn’t get to be friends with him until later.
“He was quite a bit younger than I am and I knew who he was, but I really didn’t know him,” Wilson said. “Then I did his senior pictures and in that one-on-one time I got to know him a little bit. I’d say at that time we became somewhat friends. With most of my seniors, once our shoot’s over, I never see them again. But with him, since we went to the same church, I saw him every week.”
Wilson said he was in charge of the audiovisual system at the Carthage Family Worship Center and he played in the band during services, so he recruited Burns and his brother to help with the technology.
“I was in charge of all the technology in the sanctuary and being as I was also a musician and played on stage during worship time, I needed people to monitor the sound system and video system,” Wilson said. “When I’ve been in those positions I always like pulling from the young generations. The technology stuff is right up their alley; that’s where they live and they very easily adapt to it. The couple I had helping me quit and that’s why I grabbed Lane and his oldest brother to help me. They helped out back there for about a year before Lane graduated and took off.”
Jeff Marrs, a teacher at the Carthage Technical Center, said he remembered Burns and his brothers, even though it has been 13 years since he had them in class.
“They all kind of acted alike, they all kind of hung around together,” Marrs said.
Marrs said Lane was in his Machine Technology class and worked hard and found ways to get things done.
“He was one of those ornery, good kids,” Marrs said. “That’s how I could describe him. He was kind of a practical joker, lets-have-a-good-time kind of kid, and that whole group was that way.”
Marrs said he struggles when he learns that any one of his former students has died for any reason, but Burns’ death was especially tragic.
“When you have these kids day in, day out for two years, it’s tough when something happens to them,” Marrs said. “You bring these kids up through the years and you teach them and you push them along, you want them to be good citizens and you try to instill in them to have the work ethic to go out there and be good citizens and go after the good jobs and make yourself successful in life. That is my reward, is to see them in that kind of a deal, so him being a police officer, it was a shock for me, I had no idea he went that direction, but good for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.