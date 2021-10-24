CARTHAGE, Mo. — Plans and drawings for a long-anticipated performing arts center to be built on the Carthage High School campus could be coming soon.
Superintendent Mark Baker recently told the Carthage Board of Education that he hopes to have more information to share at the board's November meeting.
Baker said that when the board decided to ask voters to fund expansion of the Carthage Technical Center in 2020, the proposal was for “one big plan but two projects.” The first project was to add classroom space at Carthage High School by expanding the technical center and moving some programs out of the high school and to the technical center.
Maintaining adequate classroom space has been a top priority of the district in its long-term plans. Another priority has been building a new performing arts center on the high school campus so students in the drama, band and choral programs don’t have to take buses to the existing performing arts center on Main Street near the Sixth Grade Center to practice and perform.
Baker said he’s working with an architect to draw up plans, and he will meet with the drama, music and band programs to talk about their needs when it comes to building a new performing arts center.
“That has not been forgotten,” he said. “We’ve committed to getting this in place. My goal is in November to present some information to this board and the public to see what we have planned.”
He said financing the performing arts center would need voter support in an election, possibly in 2022.
Original plans had the district raising $5 million in private funding before going to the board and asking for a property tax rate increase to raise the remaining funds. Baker said now it appears the district could have enough legal bonding capacity available in 2022 to finance the project by extending the existing debt service levy without increasing the property tax rate.
“The good news is we believe by the time we put this on the ballot, if we do next year, we could have close to $18 million available with no tax rate increase,” Baker said.
He said if the district determines it can borrow $18 million, it won't have to raise as much in private donations, although it will seek some donations for the project to add to $750,000 pledged by the family of John O. “Pat” and Carolyn Phelps earlier this year.
English language learning
The district also is looking to use part of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to add more English language learning, or EL, teachers to help with an influx of “newcomers,” students coming into the schools who have been in the U.S. for less than a year, Baker said.
Baker said the district had received about $8 million in ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief, money from the federal government because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will likely receive $10 million more sometime this school year. The money has to be spent within two years of the district receiving it.
Baker said Carthage High School and Columbian Elementary School had seen a surge in new students who had been in the U.S. for less than a year, and many are not fluent in English.
“We have 31 staff members that are part of our EL program," and the district was about to post for another position, Baker said recently. “... It helps the kids and it helps the teacher with the other kids to help focus on advancing the kids in the class and the new EL teacher can help bring the other kids up to where they need to be.”
Baker said Carthage is unusual with the number of students in the district who need to learn English.
“Obviously this is a huge, huge concern for us,” Baker said. “We try to recruit EL teachers, especially EL teachers who can speak Spanish. ... We’re about 25% EL, and almost all of those students would be Spanish speakers. We do have some other languages spoken, but not to the extent we have in Spanish.”
Baker said the district offers incentives, including stipends to certified staff who speak Spanish and $2 more per hour in wages to other staff members who speak the language.
