CARTHAGE, Mo. — Six-year-old Louie Smith wasn’t sure what to expect as he stood with his parents and 10-year-old sister Hattie on Monday night waiting for the community leaders to throw the switch at the first Sparkle in the Park lighting ceremony in Central Park.
“I think I’m going to see trees light up,” Louie said as he stood on the wall surrounding the fountain in the center of the park. “I think there’s going to be 10 million lights.”
After Mayor Dan Rife, Carthage Water & Electric Board Vice President Dany Lambeth and Santa Claus threw the switch, Louie said: “This is actually like blowing my mind right now. “I’ve never seen anything like this. This is so cool. How did they do this? How did they do this so quickly?”
His sister was equally impressed.
“It is crazy because there are literal Christmas trees made of Christmas lights,” Hattie said. “It’s crazy.”
It was the effect that CW&EP General Manager Chuck Bryant and Carthage Parks Director Mark Peterson said they were going for when they first had the idea to light up Carthage’s oldest and one of its most heavily used parks with 415,000 Christmas lights.
“To have the switch work and have the lights all come on and Santa here and the joy in the kids’ eyes and the amazement in everyone’s face as they looked out over this, that’s a home run for me,” Bryant said. “I’m just so glad we could be a part of this project and give back to the community that we love so much.”
“We’ve been anticipating this kind of presentation but really didn’t know how the community would react to it,” Peterson added. “So it’s wonderful to see what I’d estimate is probably 500 people here tonight and just see and feel the energy that’s happening out here.”
The crowd gathered in the middle of the park in front of the big pavilion where workers had set up a large electric switch surrounded by Christmas lights.
Before the switch was thrown, the small Christmas light display in the pavilion was among only a few lights shining in the tree-filled park between Seventh and Chestnut streets on the north and south and Lyon Street and Garrison Avenue on the east and west.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and two elves stood in the pavilion with Peterson, Bryant, Lambeth and Rife as they prepared for the short ceremony.
After statements from Peterson and Bryant, Santa Claus got on the radio to CW&EP’s Ron Miller at the Electric Plant on River Street to alert him that the lights were about to come on.
“OK, Ron, we are going to light this place up,” Santa said over a radio.
“Yes, sir, Santa. We are all ready,” Miller replied. “Merry Christmas to everyone.”
With that the countdown commenced and the crowd waited for the lights to come on. Since this was the first time for Sparkle in the Park, the intensity caught a number of people by surprise.
“I was very surprised at how much lit up and how bright it was,” said Phillip Thompson Jr., 14. “I didn’t expect them to do all of the trees. I like to see people getting together and talking to each other, especially during the holidays.”
“I thought it was really cool how it lit up the park like that,” added Matthew Thompson, 12. “I think this is a good thing. It’s the community getting together and celebrating something like this.”
Their dad, Phillip Thompson, said he too was impressed.
“Like my sons, I was not prepared for how bright it was,” he said. “It’s nice to have a spot where we can come walk and see all the nice lights. It’s a place where people can get together, maybe put their phones down, get out from in front of the TV and just enjoy each other.”
Sharon Goddard, a Carthage native who lives in Carl Junction, came over to see how her hometown was sprucing up for the holidays.
“Wow, just wow,” Goddard said of the display. “I loved seeing the faces of the kids. They were real excited. I hope they make it an annual tradition.”
