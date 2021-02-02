Carthage’s first cannabis dispensary opens

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The first cannabis dispensary in Carthage opened its doors Saturday and celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting hosted Tuesday by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
It's the second Missouri dispensary opened by Blue Sage Cannabis Co., owned by LeAnne and Jess Dickerson. The company's first dispensary opened in Lebanon a week and a half ago.
LeAnne Dickerson, an independent pharmacist in Harrisonville, said the company wanted to bring the medical marijuana option to residents of rural Missouri.
"Living in Archie and working in Harrisonville, we wanted to help the rural communities,” she said. "I see a real need in the rural communities because of the opioid epidemic. I see it every day, and I feel like medical cannabis is an awesome alternative to opioids.”
Dickerson said her husband found the building they’re using in Carthage, an old native rock barn at 429 Peachtree Lane in the south part of Carthage.
Seven members of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce came Tuesday to tour the new business, including the secure entrance, sales floor and private rooms where technicians can work with patients to determine what product meets their specific need.
Dickerson said her shop provides smokable flowers, edibles and drinks with cannabis in them for their patients. She said medical marijuana can be a substitute for the addictive opioid painkillers that have claimed thousands of lives through dependence over the past few years.
“We provide medical cannabis to patients with a variety of problems,” she said. “We’ve seen pain, we’ve seen seizures, we've seen sleep problems; there are so many different areas where medical cannabis can help.”
Because marijuana is still a federally controlled substance, credit cards can’t be used to buy medical marijuana products, but the shop has an in-house ATM so patients can get cash to make the purchase.
Dickerson said her son, Montana Dickerson, worked in Colorado at a medical marijuana manufacturing operation to learn about the business. The son will manage the company’s manufacturing operation in Springfield.
“We’re really excited to get our lab up and running,” Montana Dickerson said. “We really look forward to more cultivators opening in the state to get more variety and more quality product to the patients. It all starts with the plant in the ground.”
LeAnne Dickerson said in order to get medical marijuana, customers must have a prescription from a doctor and a medical marijuana card from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
In January, the state of Missouri rolled out a new function for its online system for patient registration to allow doctors to submit patient certifications electronically.
The Department of Health and Senior Services said it hoped to transition its entire medical marijuana certification process by June.
“This new process will provide an opportunity for more direct communication between certifying physicians and the department, which will strengthen this partnership in the shared goal of creating a safe and secure program for Missouri medical marijuana patients and their caregivers,” said Lyndell Fraker, director of the department's Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
The Carthage store has one of the 192 dispensary licenses granted by the the department in 2019. About 35 of those dispensaries have opened their doors.
Dickerson said she operates the only independent pharmacy in Harrisonville and is committed to a patient-focused experience.
“I went into this business to try to help the opioid crisis,” Dickerson told the chamber members at the ribbon-cutting. “We have seen so many people that this has helped. There are so many people who can benefit from this. I know in the past it has had a bad stigma, but I feel like it’s all about education. When you come in, we have awesome patient technicians that will help you figure out what you want depending on what kind of problem you are having. We are so excited to be in Carthage. We love this town. They’ve welcomed us with open arms.”
The Blue Sage Cannabis Co. in Carthage is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
To be served, people show their medical marijuana card and government identification at the door and then are admitted to the sales floor.
Patients and technicians meet one-on-one to discuss what they need, so if two technicians are on the sales floor, only two patients can be there.
More details about the business can be found by searching for Blue Sage Cannabis Co. on Facebook or at its website, bluesagecanna.com.
Other dispensaries
Medical marijuana dispensaries already have opened in Neosho and Cassville, and at least two dispensaries are planned in Joplin.
