CARTHAGE, Mo. — He was ubiquitous around Carthage. He comforted families at sad times and made friends laugh at his jokes.
Neel Baucom, owner of Knell Mortuary for more than four decades until his retirement a few years ago, a former member of the Carthage Board of Education and member of the Carthage Water & Electric Board of Directors, died Thursday after a bout with pneumonia, according to son Justin Baucom.
He would have been 74 on Tuesday.
“I like talking about my dad," Justin Baucom said Friday. "It’s good memories. He was a great dad. He was just always there for people. I remember as a kid, going to Walmart or Sirloin Stockade or something, and it was like, oh my gosh, we can’t ever get out of here because he’d stop and talk to everybody. It was just a natural thing — he grew up here, he knew so many people from his time as a kid growing up and through the business. He just cared about people, and he cared about Carthage.”
Baucom grew up in Carthage and graduated from Carthage High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and served as a corpsman in the 1960s. He served at various naval hospitals, including Bethesda Naval Medical Center in Maryland.
When he returned home in the early 1970s, he joined his wife Janice’s family business, the oldest funeral home in Jasper County, Knell Mortuary.
Neel Baucom worked his way up the ranks in the business, gradually buying shares belonging to the other family members until he became the sole owner of the funeral home and Park Cemetery.
The people who talked about Baucom on Friday agreed: The relationship between a funeral home director and a community is distinct in that the funeral home director is a business and community leader, but he also deals with families in the community on a personal basis in their time of greatest sadness and grief.
“I think maybe he exemplified that more than most,” Justin Baucom said. "He came from a time when a lot of the funeral homes were family owned and operated, so they were a huge part of that community. Knell Mortuary was started soon after the Civil War and went back several generations.”
Neel finally retired and sold the business in 2018, but that was a hard decision for him, Justin Baucom said.
“He did it for 40-plus years,” the son said. “I don’t know how he did it. I was around, and I saw it and it was amazing to watch, like how he dealt with people at their worst times. He had a lot of compassion for people, and it definitely showed. I could never have done that job, but it was something that he really enjoyed. Even when he retired a couple of years ago, he was still working funerals for people he knew and requested him. He was still involved and it was hard for him to give up, but I’m glad he got away from it a little bit and got to enjoy retirement and be with his grandkids.”
Sense of humor
Baucom was a jokester.
Robert Russow, a close friend of Neel Baucom, said he and Neel would hassle each other all the time at the Carthage Deli, where he, Neel and a number of others met every morning for coffee and conversation.
“Up at the deli, we’d go back and forth, and we had those guys just rolling under the tables laughing,” Russow said on Friday. “He always had something funny up his sleeve, and they always picked on him. We had a big turnout this morning, and everyone there had one story or more about Neel.”
Service to community
Neel Baucom also served on a number of boards in Carthage.
He served for 12 years on the Carthage Board of Education in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and was serving on the Carthage Water & Electric Company’s board of directors, having just finished a term as president before he became ill.
“He was a very good board member but even better person,” said Carthage Schools Superintendent Mark Baker. “His sense of humor definitely set him apart from others. He was truly dedicated to the Carthage community and schools. Neel took being a board member serious even though he could make people laugh.”
Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Mark Elliff said Baucom played a big role in the chamber's annual banquet, announcing the Golden Key winners and the outstanding teachers and staff at the Carthage School District.
“I was very saddened to hear the news,” Elliff said. “Neel was always a big part of the Chamber annual banquet with his sense of humor and wit. He was also a very compassionate individual which was evident as he dealt with bereaved families. He will be greatly missed.”
Chuck Bryant, general manager at Carthage Water & Electric Plant, said Neel Baucom had a way of connecting with people on all levels of a company and a community.
