Carthage’s oldest home slated for restoration

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Even as a child growing up, Josh Anderson knew his house was small. After all, his parents, brother and he had to share one bathroom, and that made it tight.
But he also knew his house had character and history, and those factors probably influenced his career path and the choice of places he lives as an adult.
Anderson grew up — until he was about 14 years old — in what local historians believe is the oldest home standing in the Carthage city limits, and that house is about to get a new lease on life.
Carthage Historic Preservation purchased the house about four years ago with a goal of restoring and renovating it, and then selling it.
Judy Goff, with the preservation group, said members have raised enough money from its annual lobster boils to start work the Sweet house at 311 E. 13th St., and hopefully put it on the market by late 2020.
The fifth annual CHP lobster boil next weekend will raise more money for the project. Goff said past lobster boils have raised about $3,000 each, so the organization hopes to have about $15,000 saved for the project.
“We want it to have a family live in it,” Goff said. "It’s only going to be a two-bedroom house — it had three bedrooms when it was built, but the outhouse was in the yard and the bedrooms on the back side were so small you couldn’t put a full-size bed in them, so we’ll have the master bedroom and the other bedroom along with the main bathroom. Then we’ll put a powder room in the back of the downstairs.
“It’ll be a modern home, but we want it to look like the house did in the 1860s. I just bought tiles for the bathroom, and they look like wood floors. They’re 4 feet long and about 9 inches wide, and that will be in the bathroom, so it’s subtle. We have the woodwork for around the doors. We’ve had 200-amp service brought to the house.”
Goff said the group, along with local historians, believe it’s the oldest house in Carthage, built in 1868 as settlers moved back to the ruins of an area ravaged by the Civil War from 1861 to 1865.
Oldest in Carthage
There are a few older structures around Carthage, including the Kendrick House, built in 1849, and the Old Cabin Shop, which includes the first Jasper County Courthouse, a log structure built in the 1830s, but none are in the city limits.
The town was the scene of the Battle of Carthage, possibly the first actual battle of the Civil War on July 5, 1861. Law and order collapsed at that time, and guerrillas took over the territory, burning homes, the Carthage square and the brick courthouse in the middle of it and driving nearly all residents out of the county over the next four years.
According to his journals, Civil War veteran Benjamin Sweet arrived in Carthage on Sept. 10, 1867, with his wife and daughter. The couple had a son after arriving in Carthage.
Goff said Sweet bought the land on what is now East 13th Street from Col. William Phelps in 1867. Sweet worked in construction, as a grocer, owned a newsstand and helped operate a restaurant on the Carthage square for a time. He owned general stores in Kansas and Arkansas and had mining interests in Oklahoma.
The property abstract shows that Sweet eventually sold the property to Edmund Webb. Sweet died in 1909 in Los Angeles.
Goff said the group has been maintaining the house since it bought it. The walls of the home had been stripped to the studs by the previous owner with the intent of restoring it, but the owner’s husband died and she was unable to complete the project on her own.
“We had hail damage, so the roof got repaired, and we’ve done two windows workshops with Bob Yapp, from the Public Television series ‘About Your House,’” Goff said. “So we’ve restored all the windows in there and he’s told us they would last another 150 years.
“We’re talking to the Carthage Technical Center about installing the drywall because we can’t afford to find someone to re-plaster the inside walls. And we’re talking to Franklin Technical Center in Joplin about installing the heating and air conditioning units. Next week, the electrician will do the rough-in for the electricity, and I had a plumber in there last week to find out what the plumbing is going to cost. I know what we’re going to do with the plumbing, where we’re going to put things.”
Living in the Sweet house
Anderson said he enjoyed living in the house. Even as a child, he and his parents, Darrell and Donna Anderson, were history buffs and learned much about the home they bought from his mother’s grandparents, longtime Carthage High School Principal Ed Rogers and wife Mabel.
“I’m a big history fan myself, and I live in a really old house now, so it probably had something to do with that, living there and growing up there," Anderson said. "Now I practice architecture, and that house probably had a bit to do with that, too, because growing up there, it was a very interesting house.”
Anderson now lives in the home his great-grandparents lived in when he was a child. It, too, is a historic Carthage home, called Wetzel’s Folly because of its size and high tower on one corner.
“When I was a kid, my brother and I used to walk from the Sweet house over to this house," Anderson said. "This house isn’t quite as old as the Sweet house; it was built in 1873, so it’s a little newer.”
Anderson said he walks his dog every morning and sometimes retraces that walk he made as a child back to East 13th Street, where so many memories were made.
“We walk by the Sweet house a lot of times, so that’s neat,” Anderson said. “I just would like whoever lives there to really respect the history of the house, but they can’t love it as much as my family did. It was a really cool place; it has quite a history to tell.”
