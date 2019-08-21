CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage has scheduled one final round of mosquito spraying services for this summer.
Spraying will be done between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight Monday through Friday, Aug. 30. Residents should expect their areas to be sprayed in coincidence with their trash pickup schedule. Homeowners might choose to turn off attic or window fans when the sprayer is in their immediate area.
Although the spray is reported to be non-harmful to humans or animals, street department workers will avoid spraying around people who may be out walking or jogging during spraying hours. In the event of rain, spraying will be rescheduled for the following work week.
Details: 417-237-7020.
